International
Ex-Afghan President Karzai Urges World to Work With Taliban
Ex-Afghan President Karzai Urges World to Work With Taliban
Karzai also welcomed a recent UN Security Council resolution allowing humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite current sanctions. The US resolution was adopted unanimously on Wednesday.The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, ending the years-long US and NATO military presence. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down, and the radical group set up a government.
afghanistan
hamid karzai, us, afghanistan, taliban

Ex-Afghan President Karzai Urges World to Work With Taliban

23:07 GMT 23.12.2021
© WANA NEWS AGENCYMembers of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© WANA NEWS AGENCY
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called on the international community to work with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).
When asked in an interview with CNN whether the world needs to work with the Taliban, Karzai stated: "It is necessary."
"Definitely there will be instances where they will need to work with the reality on the ground," Karzai said. "The reality on the ground is that the Taliban are now the de-facto authorities in the country, so they will have to work with them in order to reach the Afghan people, in order to provide assistance to the Afghan people."
Karzai also welcomed a recent UN Security Council resolution allowing humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite current sanctions. The US resolution was adopted unanimously on Wednesday.
Афганский уличный парикмахер в Кабуле, 2007 год - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Over 60,000 Interpreters, US Visa Applicants Remain in Afghanistan, Reports Say
17 December, 07:50 GMT
The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, ending the years-long US and NATO military presence. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down, and the radical group set up a government.
