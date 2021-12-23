https://sputniknews.com/20211223/delhi-chief-braces-for-100000-covid-19-cases-daily-as-omicron-spreads-through-india-1091751347.html

Delhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India

Delhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India

After reviewing the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Delhi that has exceeded 60 cases, state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday outlined plans and arrangements, bracing himself for an eventual caseload of 100,000 patients a day.

2021-12-23T15:05+0000

2021-12-23T15:05+0000

2021-12-23T15:05+0000

new delhi

delhi

oxygen

lack of oxygen

india

covid-19

delta variant of covid-19

omicron strain

omicron covid strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091754311_0:0:2964:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_b0d0041f6cf83df14fa469e21714b655.jpg

After reviewing the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Delhi that has exceeded 60 cases, state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday outlined plans and arrangements, bracing himself for an eventual caseload of 100,000 patients a day.Some of the arrangements include increasing the number of hospital beds available, improving the oxygen supply, and urging those who have the Omicron variant to stay at home.Addressing the media, Kejriwal said that the government has decided to meet the Omicron challenge mainly through home isolation, since, what he has seen so far, the new strain does not require hospitalisation.Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, scores of shoppers were spotted flouting COVID-19 protocols as they thronged Delhi's popular street markets in the year-end sale.Looking at the mayhem, the Kejriwal government, on Wednesday, imposed a ban on mass gatherings in markets, churches and other public places.

new delhi

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

new delhi, delhi, oxygen, lack of oxygen, india, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, omicron strain