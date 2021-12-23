Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Delhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India
After reviewing the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Delhi that has exceeded 60 cases, state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday outlined plans and arrangements, bracing himself for an eventual caseload of 100,000 patients a day.
After reviewing the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Delhi that has exceeded 60 cases, state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday outlined plans and arrangements, bracing himself for an eventual caseload of 100,000 patients a day.Some of the arrangements include increasing the number of hospital beds available, improving the oxygen supply, and urging those who have the Omicron variant to stay at home.Addressing the media, Kejriwal said that the government has decided to meet the Omicron challenge mainly through home isolation, since, what he has seen so far, the new strain does not require hospitalisation.Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, scores of shoppers were spotted flouting COVID-19 protocols as they thronged Delhi's popular street markets in the year-end sale.Looking at the mayhem, the Kejriwal government, on Wednesday, imposed a ban on mass gatherings in markets, churches and other public places.
new delhi, delhi, oxygen, lack of oxygen, india, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, omicron strain

Delhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India

India has recorded more than 7,495 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, out of which 236 were of the Omicron strain, India's Health Ministry said on Thursday.
After reviewing the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Delhi that has exceeded 60 cases, state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday outlined plans and arrangements, bracing himself for an eventual caseload of 100,000 patients a day.
Some of the arrangements include increasing the number of hospital beds available, improving the oxygen supply, and urging those who have the Omicron variant to stay at home.
Addressing the media, Kejriwal said that the government has decided to meet the Omicron challenge mainly through home isolation, since, what he has seen so far, the new strain does not require hospitalisation.

"We are increasing our manpower and stocking medicines for the coming months. We are arranging medical oxygen - 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next three weeks," Kejriwal said.

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, scores of shoppers were spotted flouting COVID-19 protocols as they thronged Delhi's popular street markets in the year-end sale.
Looking at the mayhem, the Kejriwal government, on Wednesday, imposed a ban on mass gatherings in markets, churches and other public places.
