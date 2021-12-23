Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/could-libyan-presidential-election-result-in-tripoli-recognising-israel-1091741940.html
Could Libyan Presidential Election Result in Tripoli Recognising Israel?
Could Libyan Presidential Election Result in Tripoli Recognising Israel?
On Friday, 2.5 million Libyans were expected to head to polling stations for the first time in years to elect their next president. At least 96 candidates have submitted applications for the top spot in the oil-rich nation. But the Central Election Committee has since announced that the much-anticipated polls will be pushed back to next month.
2021-12-23T09:08+0000
2021-12-23T09:08+0000
libya
africa
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081479504_0:162:3067:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1c96b3a6e7d65191eec104e4c067e1.jpg
Experts have already warned that elections in Libya might escalate tensions and aggravate the situation, given the political and security instability in place for the past decade. But local authorities insist on going ahead with the polls, partially to create unity and partially due to international pressure.Mohammed Ali Kraer, a leading Libyan political analyst and director of the Libyan Forum for Communication and Dialogue, says there are many regional and international players who will be closely watching the developments in the war-ravaged country.Relations With Israel on the Horizon?Each of these players pursues its own agenda, believes the expert, and one of these goals is the establishment of ties between Libya and Israel.In 2020, Israel, which only had peace deals with two Arab nations, Egypt and Jordan, signed a number of normalisation agreements.In September, it inked pacts with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. A month later, it established ties with Sudan and in December of that year resumed relations with Morocco.Since then, officials have been hinting that more Muslim countries were ready to follow suit, while international and local media have been speculating which state or states that could be.Libya has been on that list. In November, after the son of General Haftar went on a blitz-visit to Israel, it was reported that his father had vowed to recognise the Jewish state if elected president in the upcoming elections.Kraer says the general's plans "are no longer a secret" to the people of Libya. He says that Haftar is sure to recognise Israel if he ends up coming to power. But he warns that this policy will promote conflict and instability and will not be accepted by the masses.For many in the Arab world, Israel is seen as the embodiment of western colonialism. It has been associated with depriving Palestinians of their lands and it has been accused of expansionist policies, in the West Bank and across the Middle East.They Don't Really Care About UsYet, ties with Israel aren't foreign powers' only goal, believes the expert. He claims their interference in Libyan affairs is done not for the sake of the ordinary people, but as part of their grand scheme to deprive Libyans of their resources, divide and then conquer the country.Before 2011, Libya ranked 9th in the world in terms of oil reserves and was a rather well-off country although Gaddafi ruled it with an iron fist and there were multiple reports about oppression and abuse of human rights. The outbreak of the Arab Spring in February of that year caused the situation to deteriorate and pushed the nation into poverty, instability, and civil war.After the ouster of the longtime ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, the country – that was largely united under his leadership and a strong fist – began to fall apart.The East fell into the hands of General Khalifa Haftar, a former general of Gaddafi and an ally of Egypt as well as a number of Gulf states. It is also an area, where extremist groups are allegedly still active. The West is controlled by the Government of National Accord that has links with Turkey and a number of western states, whereas the South is purportedly run by French intelligence, its allies, and some mercenary groups.Only Way ForwardThe elections were aimed at putting an end to this division, uniting the country, and giving Libyans hope for a better future. But Kraer says the real change will only happen if all players manage to come to terms with one another.But the analyst also believes that holding elections is the only way forward.
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081479504_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3cdcc9c87e7ff2ba4beccc36338bd264.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
libya, africa, israel

Could Libyan Presidential Election Result in Tripoli Recognising Israel?

09:08 GMT 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Francois MoriA Libyan flashes the V sign to celebrate at Saha Kish Square in Benghazi, Libya, Sunday Oct. 23, 2011 as Libya's transitional government declare liberation of Libya after months of bloodshed that culminated in the death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.
A Libyan flashes the V sign to celebrate at Saha Kish Square in Benghazi, Libya, Sunday Oct. 23, 2011 as Libya's transitional government declare liberation of Libya after months of bloodshed that culminated in the death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
On Friday, 2.5 million Libyans were expected to head to polling stations for the first time in years to elect their next president. At least 96 candidates have submitted applications for the top spot in the oil-rich nation. But the Central Election Committee has since announced that the much-anticipated polls will be pushed back to next month.
Experts have already warned that elections in Libya might escalate tensions and aggravate the situation, given the political and security instability in place for the past decade. But local authorities insist on going ahead with the polls, partially to create unity and partially due to international pressure.
Mohammed Ali Kraer, a leading Libyan political analyst and director of the Libyan Forum for Communication and Dialogue, says there are many regional and international players who will be closely watching the developments in the war-ravaged country.

"It is a known fact that the US, Britain, and France are the ones who control the Libyan scene, either directly or through their allies in the region. But there are also some other [regional] actors, who also want to cement their presence in the country".

Relations With Israel on the Horizon?

Each of these players pursues its own agenda, believes the expert, and one of these goals is the establishment of ties between Libya and Israel.
In 2020, Israel, which only had peace deals with two Arab nations, Egypt and Jordan, signed a number of normalisation agreements.
In September, it inked pacts with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. A month later, it established ties with Sudan and in December of that year resumed relations with Morocco.
Since then, officials have been hinting that more Muslim countries were ready to follow suit, while international and local media have been speculating which state or states that could be.
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the photo bankResidents of Benghazi burn portraits of Muammar Gaddafi, posters with his quotes and his "Green Book"
Residents of Benghazi burn portraits of Muammar Gaddafi, posters with his quotes and his Green Book - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
Residents of Benghazi burn portraits of Muammar Gaddafi, posters with his quotes and his "Green Book"
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
/
Go to the photo bank
Libya has been on that list. In November, after the son of General Haftar went on a blitz-visit to Israel, it was reported that his father had vowed to recognise the Jewish state if elected president in the upcoming elections.
Kraer says the general's plans "are no longer a secret" to the people of Libya. He says that Haftar is sure to recognise Israel if he ends up coming to power. But he warns that this policy will promote conflict and instability and will not be accepted by the masses.

"The Libyan people do not want new colonialism, even if it is painted in other colours and even if it appears to be brighter. They do not want to be dependent on the international community and modern colonialism, and they do not want to lose their national identity", said the expert.

For many in the Arab world, Israel is seen as the embodiment of western colonialism. It has been associated with depriving Palestinians of their lands and it has been accused of expansionist policies, in the West Bank and across the Middle East.

"All we want is to liberate our economy from the clutches of international players and their decisions. We do want to cooperate with them in science, construction, development, and human rights but these should be done on the basis of mutual trust, not coercion", he added.

They Don't Really Care About Us

Yet, ties with Israel aren't foreign powers' only goal, believes the expert. He claims their interference in Libyan affairs is done not for the sake of the ordinary people, but as part of their grand scheme to deprive Libyans of their resources, divide and then conquer the country.
Before 2011, Libya ranked 9th in the world in terms of oil reserves and was a rather well-off country although Gaddafi ruled it with an iron fist and there were multiple reports about oppression and abuse of human rights. The outbreak of the Arab Spring in February of that year caused the situation to deteriorate and pushed the nation into poverty, instability, and civil war.
© AFP 2021 / Abdullah DomaA Libyan security member walks by an oil drill on March 23, 2013 at the al-Ghani oil field, near the city of Waddan in the central Al-Jufrah province.
A Libyan security member walks by an oil drill on March 23, 2013 at the al-Ghani oil field, near the city of Waddan in the central Al-Jufrah province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
A Libyan security member walks by an oil drill on March 23, 2013 at the al-Ghani oil field, near the city of Waddan in the central Al-Jufrah province.
© AFP 2021 / Abdullah Doma
After the ouster of the longtime ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, the country – that was largely united under his leadership and a strong fist – began to fall apart.
The East fell into the hands of General Khalifa Haftar, a former general of Gaddafi and an ally of Egypt as well as a number of Gulf states. It is also an area, where extremist groups are allegedly still active. The West is controlled by the Government of National Accord that has links with Turkey and a number of western states, whereas the South is purportedly run by French intelligence, its allies, and some mercenary groups.

Only Way Forward

The elections were aimed at putting an end to this division, uniting the country, and giving Libyans hope for a better future. But Kraer says the real change will only happen if all players manage to come to terms with one another.

"The Libyan issue is far from being settled and can only be solved under one condition, that the international players and the United Nations reach a certain consensus".

© AFP 2021 / Abdullah DOMASoldiers from the Libyan National Army, led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, drive their tank on November 19, 2016 in the Qawarsha sector, 10 kilometres (six miles) west of the centre of Benghazi, after they retook the area from jihadist fighters
Soldiers from the Libyan National Army, led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, drive their tank on November 19, 2016 in the Qawarsha sector, 10 kilometres (six miles) west of the centre of Benghazi, after they retook the area from jihadist fighters - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
Soldiers from the Libyan National Army, led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, drive their tank on November 19, 2016 in the Qawarsha sector, 10 kilometres (six miles) west of the centre of Benghazi, after they retook the area from jihadist fighters
© AFP 2021 / Abdullah DOMA
But the analyst also believes that holding elections is the only way forward.

"Conducting general polls is the only means of stability for Libya. If they are not held, it might kill the ambitions of the Libyan people. It will inevitably lead to divisions and more wars. It will push the nation into a deeper crisis, but there must be a constitution and appropriate laws. These elections should come from the will of the Libyan people. These are very important conditions".

010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:37 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport
09:26 GMT'Nobody Saw it Coming': Biden Says US Lacks COVID Test Kits as Omicron on the Rise Across Nation
09:08 GMTCould Libyan Presidential Election Result in Tripoli Recognising Israel?
09:01 GMTRussian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
08:58 GMTFour 'May be Injured' After Reports of Explosion at ExxonMobil Plant in Texas - Videos, Photos
08:46 GMT'GOAT is Back': Fans Mock Sergio Ramos as PSG Star Extends Bizarre Red Card Record Against Lorient
08:41 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin's 2021 Year-End Annual Press Conference
07:54 GMTRussia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation
07:15 GMTNorthern Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain
06:58 GMTAs Conditions in Gaza Improve, Christians in the Enclave Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
06:26 GMTRussian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
06:16 GMTMajor Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods
06:09 GMTChances of Novak Djokovic's Participation in Australian Open Rise After Vaccine Exemption Hints
06:09 GMTPresident Putin to Hold Annual End-of-Year Press Conference in Moscow
05:51 GMTBoJo Allegedly Not Going to Change COVID Rules Before Xmas as Studies Show Omicron Milder Than Delta
05:23 GMTAncient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark
05:15 GMTHow 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
03:53 GMTUS Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement
02:57 GMTBiden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection
02:35 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Set to Meet Man City's €55 Million Price for Ferran Torres