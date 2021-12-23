https://sputniknews.com/20211223/bollywood-star-kangana-ranaut-records-statement-with-police-on-spreading-hate-over-farmer-protest-1091747161.html

Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Records Statement With Police on 'Spreading Hate' Over Farmer Protest

Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Records Statement With Police on 'Spreading Hate' Over Farmer Protest

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday appeared before the Mumbai Police to record her statement in connection with a complaint registered against her by members of the Sikh community for allegedly linking farmers' protests to a secessionist group.

2021-12-23T13:18+0000

2021-12-23T13:18+0000

2021-12-23T13:18+0000

farmer

actress

police

hate speech

hate

hate crime

bollywood

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081467750_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_16d3b7cc351b3511eda95d54fb12f884.jpg

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday appeared before the Mumbai Police to record her statement in connection with a complaint registered against her by members of the Sikh community for allegedly linking farmers' protests to a secessionist group. The actress was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks in a social media post. such as calling the Sikh community “Khalistani terrorists” and the year-long farmers’ protest a “Khalistani” movement.The Khalistani Movement includes several Sikh groups who wish to establish a homeland for Sikhs by creating a sovereign state, "Khalistan".After giving her statement to the police on the case, the actress took to social media and expressed her disappointment, saying that “this country continues to ill-treat nationalists”. She shared a picture and wrote: “Another day, another visit to the police station. Hundreds of politically motivated F.I.Rs (First Information Reports) and hours of questioning." On 20 November, Ranaut took to Instagram Stories, and said: "Khalistani terrorists may be arm-twisting the government today. But let’s not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister [late Congress leader Indira Gandhi] ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes)."She praised the late Indira Gandhi, saying that though she caused the nation "suffering", she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life and didn't allow the nation to be divided.The Congress leader is generally criticised for having imposed an emergency in the Seventies in the country. But she is remembered for having strongly acted against radicals promoting the secessionist movement of Khalistan. She was assassinated by two Sikh bodyguards in 1984.Kangana's remarks didn't go down well with Sikh communities including the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Punjab's key opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) who filed police complaints against the actress demanding she be arrested and seeking legal action for her “communally provocative and derogatory” social media post.On 13 December, the Bombay High Court directed Kangana to appear before Mumbai Police this case to be investigated. However, her lawyer then sought another date and appeared before the police on Thursday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

farmer, actress, police, hate speech, hate, hate crime, bollywood, india