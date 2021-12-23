Registration was successful!
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
Biden’s Done. What Could Have His Presidency Been?
Biden’s Done. What Could Have His Presidency Been?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the dire situation in post-war Afghanistan, Joe Manchin revealing why he...
Biden’s Done. What Could Have His Presidency Been?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the dire situation in post-war Afghanistan, Joe Manchin revealing why he really dropped BBB, and reflect on another year of Biden’s presidency and what he could have accomplished.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Relations Analyst | Afghanistan in Shambles; Militias Mobilizing in LibyaJim Kavanagh - Socialist Columnist | Manchin Reveals ‘Real’ Reason He Rejected BBBPeter Coffin - Video Essayist | Biden’s Done. What Could Have His Presidency Been?In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the situation in Afghanistan after the hurried US exit left the economy in shambles and starvation running rampant. We also discussed escalating tensions in Libya as armed groups mobilize ahead of elections being held.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on Joe Manchin admitting the ‘real’ reason he’s rejecting Biden’s trademark social spending bill, and how Biden should have negotiated differently.In the third hour, Peter Coffin joined the conversation to talk about President Biden losing power as BBB gets buried, a year-in-review of his agenda, and what things could have looked like.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
libya, us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), afghanistan, fault lines, build back better

Biden’s Done. What Could Have His Presidency Been?

09:43 GMT 23.12.2021
Biden's Done. What Could Have His Presidency Been?
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
Shane Stranahan
Shane Stranahan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the dire situation in post-war Afghanistan, Joe Manchin revealing why he really dropped BBB, and reflect on another year of Biden’s presidency and what he could have accomplished.
Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Relations Analyst | Afghanistan in Shambles; Militias Mobilizing in Libya
Jim Kavanagh - Socialist Columnist | Manchin Reveals 'Real' Reason He Rejected BBB
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist | Biden's Done. What Could Have His Presidency Been?
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the situation in Afghanistan after the hurried US exit left the economy in shambles and starvation running rampant. We also discussed escalating tensions in Libya as armed groups mobilize ahead of elections being held.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on Joe Manchin admitting the 'real' reason he's rejecting Biden's trademark social spending bill, and how Biden should have negotiated differently.
In the third hour, Peter Coffin joined the conversation to talk about President Biden losing power as BBB gets buried, a year-in-review of his agenda, and what things could have looked like.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
