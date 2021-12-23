Registration was successful!
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
Biden’s COVID Plan; Broadus & Stand Your Ground Laws; MPD & Accountability
Biden’s COVID Plan; Broadus & Stand Your Ground Laws; MPD & Accountability
President Biden announces new public health initiatives to slow down Omicron. Will it be enough to halt the spread and protect workers? 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
Biden’s COVID Plan; Broadus & Stand Your Ground Laws; MPD & Accountability
President Biden announces new public health initiatives to slow down Omicron. Will it be enough to halt the spread and protect workers?
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss Biden’s new plan to battle the Omicron variant as it sweeps the nation and has people on their toes as we officially enter the winter season. We talk about the plan to distribute 500 million tests by next month and whether this timeline will be sufficient to make a dent in the spread of the virus. We also talk about how workers are not being financially protected by temporary closures of businesses during this spike after emergency assistance was discontinued a few months ago, and how this may lead to people taking more risks to ensure their financial needs, further worsening the spread.Dr. Caroline Light, is a professor and researcher at Harvard University specializing in gender, critical race and ethnic studies, and author of "Stand Your Ground: A History of America’s Love Affair with Lethal Self Defense.” Michael Harriot is a senior writer at TheRoot.com, where he covers the intersection of race, politics, and culture. They both join us to talk about the case of DJ Broadus, who was killed by Gardner Fraser in Florida in February 2018 after being shot four times at close range, twice after he had fallen to the ground, and how Fraser was not charged with homicide due to “stand your ground” laws in place in that state. We talk about the evolution of these laws, the intersection of class and race in these cases, and what could be done to change them.Ray Baker, political analyst and professor at Towson University, and Nookie Bishop, host of the Digital Gumbo Podcast, join hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the legal maneuvers the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department is engaged in to keep its officers of their force who have been charged with misconduct, DUIs, domestic abuse, and indecent exposure. We also talk about Kamala Harris’s exchange with Charlamagne tha God and the ensuing meltdown, the end of the Kellogg’s strike and how people are praising it as a huge win for workers, and the Democrats’ indifference to the failure of the passage of the “Build Back Better” plan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Biden's COVID Plan; Broadus & Stand Your Ground Laws; MPD & Accountability

09:44 GMT 23.12.2021
Biden's COVID Plan; Broadus & Stand Your Ground Laws; MPD & Accountability
President Biden announces new public health initiatives to slow down Omicron. Will it be enough to halt the spread and protect workers?
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss Biden’s new plan to battle the Omicron variant as it sweeps the nation and has people on their toes as we officially enter the winter season. We talk about the plan to distribute 500 million tests by next month and whether this timeline will be sufficient to make a dent in the spread of the virus. We also talk about how workers are not being financially protected by temporary closures of businesses during this spike after emergency assistance was discontinued a few months ago, and how this may lead to people taking more risks to ensure their financial needs, further worsening the spread.
Dr. Caroline Light, is a professor and researcher at Harvard University specializing in gender, critical race and ethnic studies, and author of "Stand Your Ground: A History of America’s Love Affair with Lethal Self Defense.” Michael Harriot is a senior writer at TheRoot.com, where he covers the intersection of race, politics, and culture. They both join us to talk about the case of DJ Broadus, who was killed by Gardner Fraser in Florida in February 2018 after being shot four times at close range, twice after he had fallen to the ground, and how Fraser was not charged with homicide due to “stand your ground” laws in place in that state. We talk about the evolution of these laws, the intersection of class and race in these cases, and what could be done to change them.
Ray Baker, political analyst and professor at Towson University, and Nookie Bishop, host of the Digital Gumbo Podcast, join hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the legal maneuvers the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department is engaged in to keep its officers of their force who have been charged with misconduct, DUIs, domestic abuse, and indecent exposure. We also talk about Kamala Harris’s exchange with Charlamagne tha God and the ensuing meltdown, the end of the Kellogg’s strike and how people are praising it as a huge win for workers, and the Democrats’ indifference to the failure of the passage of the “Build Back Better” plan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
