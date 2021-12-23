https://sputniknews.com/20211223/biden-potential-2024-rematch-with-trump-would-increase-desire-to-seek-reelection-1091735824.html

Biden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection

Biden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection

US President Joe Biden disclosed on Wednesday that he would be interested and willing to run for reelection in 2024, so long as he remains in good health, but underscoring that a rematch against his predecessor would "increase the prospect."The commander-in-chief's confirmation came during an exclusive interview with ABC News' David Muir, who took the opportunity to ask Biden whether he would run in 2024. "Yes," the president told Muir in response to his reelection effort. "But look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again."When asked if he'd stick to his second term plans if former US President Donald Trump weighed into the election cycle, Biden didn't shy away.Biden has previously indicated that he is interested in running for his second term so long as his health remains in top shape. He earlier relayed that he would "fully expect" to have US Vice President Kamala Harris on his presidential ticket.Trump has repeatedly told supporters that he would announce a move in the months to come, at one point hinting to his followers that they will be delighted with his decision, when it comes. However, the former US president has made no affirmative steps toward a campaign for reelection.Biden's talk with Muir also saw the pair discuss his roadblocked Build Back Better legislation and supply line shortages.

