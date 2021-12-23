Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/biden-potential-2024-rematch-with-trump-would-increase-desire-to-seek-reelection-1091735824.html
Biden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection
Biden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection
Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly flirted with the idea of running in the 2024 presidential election cycle but has steered clear of giving a... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
donald trump
reelection
2024 us presidential elections
US President Joe Biden disclosed on Wednesday that he would be interested and willing to run for reelection in 2024, so long as he remains in good health, but underscoring that a rematch against his predecessor would "increase the prospect."The commander-in-chief's confirmation came during an exclusive interview with ABC News' David Muir, who took the opportunity to ask Biden whether he would run in 2024. "Yes," the president told Muir in response to his reelection effort. "But look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again."When asked if he'd stick to his second term plans if former US President Donald Trump weighed into the election cycle, Biden didn't shy away.Biden has previously indicated that he is interested in running for his second term so long as his health remains in top shape. He earlier relayed that he would "fully expect" to have US Vice President Kamala Harris on his presidential ticket.Trump has repeatedly told supporters that he would announce a move in the months to come, at one point hinting to his followers that they will be delighted with his decision, when it comes. However, the former US president has made no affirmative steps toward a campaign for reelection.Biden's talk with Muir also saw the pair discuss his roadblocked Build Back Better legislation and supply line shortages.
joe biden, donald trump, reelection, 2024 us presidential elections

Biden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection

02:57 GMT 23.12.2021
Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly flirted with the idea of running in the 2024 presidential election cycle but has steered clear of giving a definitive answer on whether he will toss his name into the race. Recently, ex-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly suggested that the one-term president would run again.
US President Joe Biden disclosed on Wednesday that he would be interested and willing to run for reelection in 2024, so long as he remains in good health, but underscoring that a rematch against his predecessor would "increase the prospect."
The commander-in-chief's confirmation came during an exclusive interview with ABC News' David Muir, who took the opportunity to ask Biden whether he would run in 2024.
"Yes," the president told Muir in response to his reelection effort. "But look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again."
When asked if he'd stick to his second term plans if former US President Donald Trump weighed into the election cycle, Biden didn't shy away.

"You’re trying to tempt me now," Biden said jokingly. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running."

Biden has previously indicated that he is interested in running for his second term so long as his health remains in top shape. He earlier relayed that he would "fully expect" to have US Vice President Kamala Harris on his presidential ticket.
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Half of US Voters Doubt Biden in Good Enough Mental, Physical Health to Perform His Duties
17 November, 17:18 GMT
Trump has repeatedly told supporters that he would announce a move in the months to come, at one point hinting to his followers that they will be delighted with his decision, when it comes. However, the former US president has made no affirmative steps toward a campaign for reelection.
Biden's talk with Muir also saw the pair discuss his roadblocked Build Back Better legislation and supply line shortages.
