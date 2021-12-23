Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/biden-kicks-the-can-down-the-road-on-student-loan-debt-1091733294.html
Biden Kicks The Can Down The Road on Student Loan Debt
Biden Kicks The Can Down The Road on Student Loan Debt
How Progressives Scuttled Build Back Better, LAPD and Gentrifiers Hand In Hand, The Winter Solstice and Time Of Renewal 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T09:43+0000
2021-12-23T09:43+0000
surveillance
student loans
ndaa
by any means necessary
covid-19
build back better
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091733256_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_251ec989ce9277de22a450527a3ba7dd.png
Biden Kicks The Can Down The Road On Student Loan Debt
How Progressives Scuttled Build Back Better, LAPD and Gentrifiers Hand In Hand, The Winter Solstice and Time Of Renewal
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Pascal Robert, commentator with Black Agenda Report and Co-Host of the This Is Revolution Podcast to discuss the scuttling of the Build Back Better bill by the Congressional Progressive Caucus by caving to demands to decouple it from the infrastructure bill, how the Congressional Black Caucus and James Clyburn are also behind the failure of the Build Back Better bill, and how policies that purport to close the racial wealth gap often leave working and poor Black people behind.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Shakeer Rahman, attorney and organizer with the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition to discuss the surveillance and policing of poor and working communities of color in Los Angeles, how the LAPD’s surveillance program connects to real estate developers and gentrification, and the surveillance of Nipsey Hussle and his neighborhood by the LAPD.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Iyelli Icheli, Director of the African American Studies Institute, and History professor in the Department of Social Sciences at Prince George’s Community College to discuss how celebrations of Christmas and the winter solstice are connected to ancient traditions celebrating the return of light, how the winter has traditionally acted as a reset period and why values such as family are so deeply ingrained into our celebrations, and the importance of reconnecting with ideas of renewal and embracing hope.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the extended pause of student loan debt repayment and why that isn’t enough to stop the impending crisis, how the Biden administration shies away from spending money on an adequate COVID response or other essentials of life but gladly rains money on the US military to kill and maim working and poor people abroad, and the reasons behind the decline in population growth and why the facts of life that we are presented with do not have to be.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091733256_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1c0f2f551c0f16478be4b3a10353cbcd.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
surveillance, student loans, ndaa, by any means necessary, covid-19, build back better, аудио, radio

Biden Kicks The Can Down The Road on Student Loan Debt

09:43 GMT 23.12.2021
Biden Kicks The Can Down The Road On Student Loan Debt
Subscribe
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
How Progressives Scuttled Build Back Better, LAPD and Gentrifiers Hand In Hand, The Winter Solstice and Time Of Renewal
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Pascal Robert, commentator with Black Agenda Report and Co-Host of the This Is Revolution Podcast to discuss the scuttling of the Build Back Better bill by the Congressional Progressive Caucus by caving to demands to decouple it from the infrastructure bill, how the Congressional Black Caucus and James Clyburn are also behind the failure of the Build Back Better bill, and how policies that purport to close the racial wealth gap often leave working and poor Black people behind.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Shakeer Rahman, attorney and organizer with the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition to discuss the surveillance and policing of poor and working communities of color in Los Angeles, how the LAPD’s surveillance program connects to real estate developers and gentrification, and the surveillance of Nipsey Hussle and his neighborhood by the LAPD.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Iyelli Icheli, Director of the African American Studies Institute, and History professor in the Department of Social Sciences at Prince George’s Community College to discuss how celebrations of Christmas and the winter solstice are connected to ancient traditions celebrating the return of light, how the winter has traditionally acted as a reset period and why values such as family are so deeply ingrained into our celebrations, and the importance of reconnecting with ideas of renewal and embracing hope.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the extended pause of student loan debt repayment and why that isn’t enough to stop the impending crisis, how the Biden administration shies away from spending money on an adequate COVID response or other essentials of life but gladly rains money on the US military to kill and maim working and poor people abroad, and the reasons behind the decline in population growth and why the facts of life that we are presented with do not have to be.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:37 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport
09:26 GMT'Nobody Saw it Coming': Biden Says US Lacks COVID Test Kits as Omicron on the Rise Across Nation
09:08 GMTCould Libyan Presidential Election Result in Tripoli Recognising Israel?
09:01 GMTRussian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
08:58 GMTFour 'May be Injured' After Reports of Explosion at ExxonMobil Plant in Texas - Videos, Photos
08:46 GMT'GOAT is Back': Fans Mock Sergio Ramos as PSG Star Extends Bizarre Red Card Record Against Lorient
08:41 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin's 2021 Year-End Annual Press Conference
07:54 GMTRussia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation
07:15 GMTNorthern Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain
06:58 GMTAs Conditions in Gaza Improve, Christians in the Enclave Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
06:26 GMTRussian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
06:16 GMTMajor Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods
06:09 GMTChances of Novak Djokovic's Participation in Australian Open Rise After Vaccine Exemption Hints
06:09 GMTPresident Putin to Hold Annual End-of-Year Press Conference in Moscow
05:51 GMTBoJo Allegedly Not Going to Change COVID Rules Before Xmas as Studies Show Omicron Milder Than Delta
05:23 GMTAncient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark
05:15 GMTHow 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
03:53 GMTUS Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement
02:57 GMTBiden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection
02:35 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Set to Meet Man City's €55 Million Price for Ferran Torres