Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
Berlin Tries to Kill German Language RT; Young Voters Furious at Biden
Berlin Tries to Kill German Language RT; Young Voters Furious at Biden
In another major EU blow to press freedom, European satellite operator Eutelsat has removed the German-language RT DE channel from its platform under pressure... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T09:44+0000
2021-12-23T09:44+0000
julian assange
ethiopia
eutelsat
middle east
yemen
the critical hour
radio
Berlin Tries to Kill German Language RT; Young Voters Furious at Biden
In another major EU blow to press freedom, European satellite operator Eutelsat has removed the German-language RT DE channel from its platform under pressure from Berlin.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss President Biden's waning popularity. A new article in The Nation expresses the anger and frustration towards the Biden administration from young voters. The article reviews the campaign promises that Biden made and laments his failure to live up to a single commitment.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack reminds us that he predicted the death of the Build Back Better legislation. He also goes over his predictions for the next phase of the US economic and political crisis.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Reconcile This: Lessons From the Latest Legislative Debacle," joins us to discuss censorship. In another major EU blow to press freedom, European satellite operator Eutelsat has removed the German-language RT DE channel from its platform under pressure from Berlin.Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss voting. The Brennan Center for Justice is reviewing state and local legislation and predicting a tidal wave of GOP-sponsored voter suppression starting in 2022. They say that empowering non-state partisan actors to intervene in the election process will be one of the principal methods used to create hurdles for minorities and youthful voters.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. We discuss the issue of settlements in the occupied territories and their designation under international law. Miko Peled argues that the term "illegal settlements" is misleading because there is no such thing as "legal settlements" under international law.Filmon Zerai, independent blogger with commentary for On Horn of Africa &amp; Global Politics, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. In his Black Agenda Report article, Filmon Zerai says that "The best way for leftist anti-imperialists to support Ethiopia is to not take a hardline position on the internal politics of the country." We discuss the internal politics of Ethiopia and why it is important to take a non-activist position towards the present government.James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Intensifying Saudi airstrikes against Yemen are making it impossible for international aid flights to land in the Houthi-run zones.Kevin Gosztola, journalist and author, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. He argues that the persecution of Julian Assange will only end if the various factions of US imperial power conclude that the cost of making him an example is not worth the benefit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia
yemen
Garland Nixon
Garland Nixon
julian assange, ethiopia, eutelsat, middle east, yemen, the critical hour

Berlin Tries to Kill German Language RT; Young Voters Furious at Biden

09:44 GMT 23.12.2021
Berlin Tries to Kill German Language RT; Young Voters Furious at Biden
Garland Nixon
