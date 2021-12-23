https://sputniknews.com/20211223/belarus-labels-radio-liberty-site-social-media-as-extremist-1091759876.html

Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist

Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist

Belarus's interior ministry said on Thursday it had labeled the Belarusian-language website and social media accounts of US state-funded Radio Liberty (registered in Russia as a foreign agent) as extremist.

2021-12-23T21:32+0000

2021-12-23T21:32+0000

2021-12-23T21:32+0000

belarus

radio liberty

extremist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105943/38/1059433872_0:195:2947:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_846a355be61568bc8f45532b598038e1.jpg

"On December 23, 2021 the Interior Ministry declared a group of citizens brought together by Radio Liberty internet pages as an extremist grouping," a statement read.The radio’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts were similarly outlawed. Their administrators and members face up to 7 years in prison, according to the ministry.According to the Belarusian human rights center Vesna, which is not registered officially, a journalist working for Radio Liberty has been detained in Minsk on Thursday.The journalist was detained in his house in the Belarusian capital, it added.

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, radio liberty, extremist