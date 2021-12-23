Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/belarus-labels-radio-liberty-site-social-media-as-extremist-1091759876.html
Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist
Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist
Belarus's interior ministry said on Thursday it had labeled the Belarusian-language website and social media accounts of US state-funded Radio Liberty (registered in Russia as a foreign agent) as extremist.
2021-12-23T21:32+0000
2021-12-23T21:32+0000
"On December 23, 2021 the Interior Ministry declared a group of citizens brought together by Radio Liberty internet pages as an extremist grouping," a statement read.The radio’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts were similarly outlawed. Their administrators and members face up to 7 years in prison, according to the ministry.According to the Belarusian human rights center Vesna, which is not registered officially, a journalist working for Radio Liberty has been detained in Minsk on Thursday.The journalist was detained in his house in the Belarusian capital, it added.
Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist

21:32 GMT 23.12.2021
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus's interior ministry said on Thursday it had labeled the Belarusian-language website and social media accounts of US state-funded Radio Liberty (registered in Russia as a foreign agent) as extremist.
"On December 23, 2021 the Interior Ministry declared a group of citizens brought together by Radio Liberty internet pages as an extremist grouping," a statement read.
The radio’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts were similarly outlawed. Their administrators and members face up to 7 years in prison, according to the ministry.
According to the Belarusian human rights center Vesna, which is not registered officially, a journalist working for Radio Liberty has been detained in Minsk on Thursday.
“Oleg [Gruzdilovich] is a suspect in the criminal case ‘organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order or active participation in them,” Vesna wrote on its Telegram channel.
The journalist was detained in his house in the Belarusian capital, it added.
