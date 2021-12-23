Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/as-conditions-in-gaza-improve-christians-in-the-enclave-prepare-to-celebrate-christmas-1091738202.html
As Conditions in Gaza Improve, Christians in the Enclave Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
As Conditions in Gaza Improve, Christians in the Enclave Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
Before 2007, when Hamas took over Gaza, the Strip was home to thousands of Orthodox Christians. But persecution by the Islamic group coupled with constant wars... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T06:58+0000
2021-12-23T07:10+0000
west bank
christmas
gaza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091738156_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2fa4aa3dab5f8881abff5144ebe64be9.jpg
In Israel and the West Bank, multiple cities and towns are preparing for Christmas. Trees have been decorated and placed in central locations, markets have been set up, and local authorities entertain the crowds with various attractions and events.Festive Season?But in the Gaza Strip, that is home to a tiny Christian community, public festivities are nowhere in sight."Back then, we were able to light the Christmas tree in Al Jundi Al Majhoul Square. Those days are gone. Now we can only celebrate our holidays in community institutions", he added.Persecuted MinorityThe condition of Christians in the coastal enclave has taken a turn for the worse since the Islamic group Hamas took over the Strip in 2007, driving out forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas.Some Christians in the Strip have even faced forced conversions. Their churches have been targeted. Their children have been discriminated against in schools, while attacks on their businesses have become a common phenomenon.Wars between Israel and Hamas haven't helped the situation either. From 2008 to the present, the two rivals have engaged in four major confrontations during which the Jewish state bombarded Gaza, destroyed its infrastructure, and killed and injured thousands.For many Christians that constant fighting became so unbearable that they decided to leave and over the years the numbers of Christians in Gaza has dwindled from several thousand to only several hundred.Many have relocated to the United States and various European countries. Others went to live in the West Bank, controlled by Fatah, where the attitude towards Christians is milder.Saba says he understands those who opted to leave everything behind and relocate, especially as "Gaza has become an unsafe place for children". But the father of three also believes that he won't be following their path.Economic HardshipsA "good job" and a "nice house" are luxury commodities for most people in Gaza. The economic situation in the Strip has rapidly deteriorated since the takeover by Hamas, deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, and the decision by authorities in Tel Aviv to impose a full blockade on the enclave to curb the threat of the Islamic group.In 2020, it was estimated that the years of the Israeli blockade have cost the Strip $16.7 billion in economic losses. Gazans, many of whom were employed in Israel, were barred from leaving the enclave pushing many into the circle of unemployment and poverty. For Christians, the blockade also meant that they could not visit their holy places in Jerusalem and Bethlehem.The first cases of the coronavirus in the Palestinian territories were recorded in March 2020. Reacting quickly to the situation, local authorities implemented a number of measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID. They shut down public offices and private businesses. They also banned mass gatherings and prayers in mosques or churches.Recalling those "tough" days, Saba says the situation was unbearable. Now he is hoping for a better future.The coronavirus situation seems to be stable in Gaza, where authorities recently registered only 1,693 active cases and eased some of the measures introduced earlier.The financial situation has also improved somewhat following a change of government in Israel and the new coalition's decision to lift some of the restrictions imposed on the seaside enclave.
What a despicable pro Jews Fascist propaganda. The world's largest Concentration Camp is on the verge of starvation and disaster. There has never been like it in history of Jewish Barbarism.
0
1
west bank
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091738156_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b24ccd60bea4f33ea43ba3f102d1d3b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west bank, christmas, gaza

As Conditions in Gaza Improve, Christians in the Enclave Prepare to Celebrate Christmas

06:58 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 07:10 GMT 23.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Adel HanaPalestinian Christians gather to take photos while celebrate lighting of the Christmas tree at the yard of Christian youth center in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
Palestinian Christians gather to take photos while celebrate lighting of the Christmas tree at the yard of Christian youth center in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Adel Hana
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
Before 2007, when Hamas took over Gaza, the Strip was home to thousands of Orthodox Christians. But persecution by the Islamic group coupled with constant wars and economic hardships have prompted many to flee. Now this community only has a few hundred members.
In Israel and the West Bank, multiple cities and towns are preparing for Christmas. Trees have been decorated and placed in central locations, markets have been set up, and local authorities entertain the crowds with various attractions and events.

Festive Season?

But in the Gaza Strip, that is home to a tiny Christian community, public festivities are nowhere in sight.
"In the past, during the era of late leader Yasser Arafat, we were allowed to arrange public celebrations", said Haitham Saba, a 42-year-old Orthodox Christian from Gaza.
"Back then, we were able to light the Christmas tree in Al Jundi Al Majhoul Square. Those days are gone. Now we can only celebrate our holidays in community institutions", he added.

Persecuted Minority

The condition of Christians in the coastal enclave has taken a turn for the worse since the Islamic group Hamas took over the Strip in 2007, driving out forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas.
Some Christians in the Strip have even faced forced conversions. Their churches have been targeted. Their children have been discriminated against in schools, while attacks on their businesses have become a common phenomenon.
Wars between Israel and Hamas haven't helped the situation either. From 2008 to the present, the two rivals have engaged in four major confrontations during which the Jewish state bombarded Gaza, destroyed its infrastructure, and killed and injured thousands.
For many Christians that constant fighting became so unbearable that they decided to leave and over the years the numbers of Christians in Gaza has dwindled from several thousand to only several hundred.
Many have relocated to the United States and various European countries. Others went to live in the West Bank, controlled by Fatah, where the attitude towards Christians is milder.
Saba says he understands those who opted to leave everything behind and relocate, especially as "Gaza has become an unsafe place for children". But the father of three also believes that he won't be following their path.
"I love this place so much", he says. "I have a good job here and a nice house. I can travel wherever I want, so why should I leave?"

Economic Hardships

A "good job" and a "nice house" are luxury commodities for most people in Gaza. The economic situation in the Strip has rapidly deteriorated since the takeover by Hamas, deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, and the decision by authorities in Tel Aviv to impose a full blockade on the enclave to curb the threat of the Islamic group.
In 2020, it was estimated that the years of the Israeli blockade have cost the Strip $16.7 billion in economic losses. Gazans, many of whom were employed in Israel, were barred from leaving the enclave pushing many into the circle of unemployment and poverty. For Christians, the blockade also meant that they could not visit their holy places in Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
"My family used to celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem, but when Israel prevented us from travelling we were forced to stay in Gaza, and we marked that festivity in the Church of Dir Latin. Then came COVID-19 and that option was also taken away from us", explained Saba.
The first cases of the coronavirus in the Palestinian territories were recorded in March 2020. Reacting quickly to the situation, local authorities implemented a number of measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID. They shut down public offices and private businesses. They also banned mass gatherings and prayers in mosques or churches.
Recalling those "tough" days, Saba says the situation was unbearable. Now he is hoping for a better future.
The coronavirus situation seems to be stable in Gaza, where authorities recently registered only 1,693 active cases and eased some of the measures introduced earlier.
The financial situation has also improved somewhat following a change of government in Israel and the new coalition's decision to lift some of the restrictions imposed on the seaside enclave.
"It has been the best year in the recent period of time. We are now allowed to celebrate our holidays after a hiatus of two years. And we can also visit our family in Bethlehem, and see our relatives there".
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
What a despicable pro Jews Fascist propaganda. The world's largest Concentration Camp is on the verge of starvation and disaster. There has never been like it in history of Jewish Barbarism.
HHess
23 December, 10:55 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:54 GMTRussia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation
07:15 GMTNorthern Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain
06:58 GMTAs Conditions in Gaza Improve, Christians in the Enclave Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
06:26 GMTRussian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
06:16 GMTMajor Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods
06:09 GMTChances of Novak Djokovic's Participation in Australian Open Rise After Vaccine Exemption Hints
06:09 GMTPresident Putin to Hold Annual End-of-Year Press Conference in Moscow
05:51 GMTBoJo Allegedly Not Going to Change COVID Rules Before Xmas as Studies Show Omicron Milder Than Delta
05:23 GMTAncient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark
05:15 GMTHow 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
03:53 GMTUS Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement
02:57 GMTBiden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection
02:35 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Set to Meet Man City's €55 Million Price for Ferran Torres
02:14 GMTUS House January 6 Panel Requests Testimony From Republican Congressman Jordan - Letter
02:01 GMTUS Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenges to Biden Admin. Vaccine Mandates - Filing
01:55 GMTUS Shows Absence of Constructive Approach on Russian Diplomatic Property – Kremlin
01:30 GMTVideo: Virginia Conservators Open 1887 Time Capsule Found Beneath Removed Robert E. Lee Statue
01:01 GMT‘Most Important Box Office Force?’: Experts Weigh in on Pandemic-Era Success of ‘Spider-Man’
YesterdayOur First Lockdown Experiment Failed. Let's Not Try a Second One
YesterdayHarris Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Staffer Gets Infected Earlier - Statement