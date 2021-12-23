Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/ancient-golden-neck-ring-of-almost-divine-quality-found-in-denmark-1091736660.html
Ancient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark
Ancient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark
The nearly half-a-kilogram heavy ring with intricate and rare crescent-like decorations found in a field on the Jutland Peninsula in mainland Denmark is estimated to date back to the Germanic Iron Age 1,400-1,700 years ago.
2021-12-23T05:23+0000
2021-12-23T05:23+0000
denmark
news
europe
scandinavia
archaeology
iron age
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080743594_0:151:1921:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_68b0f1c062b31737dc679e2416a9a660.jpg
An ancient golden neck ring has been discovered in a field not far from Esbjerg on the Jutland Peninsula in mainland Denmark.The ring weighs in at almost half a kilo (446 grams), and archaeologists estimate that it dates back to the Germanic Iron Age 1,400-1,700 years ago.The ring is 21 centimetres in diameter at its broadest point and decorated with crescent-like depressions squeezed into the gold.That kind of decoration is only known from fewer than a dozen similar rings found in Denmark. The South West Jutland Museum described the find as a "masterpiece of almost divine quality".It is believed that the ring was deliberately buried and hidden away, and not sacrificed to the gods, which was also common for finds from that era.Feveile doesn't think it has been moved since, as the golden neck ring is in mint condition and has maintained its shape.Claus Feveile suggested that it was the owner's attempt to save the ring, which was to be dug up again, either when threatening enemies had receded, or when the value of the ring was needed.But something unexpected must have happened, and the owner never returned to reclaim it, the archaeologist concluded.Initially, the neck ring will be exhibited at the Ribe Viking Museum.
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080743594_103:0:1810:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_a42fb04f0c1aeee3dcce63c87dc4c2af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, scandinavia, archaeology, iron age

Ancient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark

05:23 GMT 23.12.2021
CC0 / / Shovel
Shovel - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The nearly half-a-kilogram heavy ring with intricate and rare crescent-like decorations found in Denmark is estimated to date back to the Germanic Iron Age 1,400-1,700 years ago.
An ancient golden neck ring has been discovered in a field not far from Esbjerg on the Jutland Peninsula in mainland Denmark.
The ring weighs in at almost half a kilo (446 grams), and archaeologists estimate that it dates back to the Germanic Iron Age 1,400-1,700 years ago.
The ring is 21 centimetres in diameter at its broadest point and decorated with crescent-like depressions squeezed into the gold.
That kind of decoration is only known from fewer than a dozen similar rings found in Denmark. The South West Jutland Museum described the find as a "masterpiece of almost divine quality".
It is believed that the ring was deliberately buried and hidden away, and not sacrificed to the gods, which was also common for finds from that era.

"When sacrificing items at that time, it usually took place in wetlands and bogs and the like. We know a large wetland existed near the discovery site, so if it was sacrificed to the gods, it would have been located out there instead", Claus Feveile, curator at the Ribe Viking Museum, said in a statement.

Feveile doesn't think it has been moved since, as the golden neck ring is in mint condition and has maintained its shape.

"The gold is so pure and therefore also so soft that the ring would not have been able to keep its shape as nicely as it has, if it had been moved around with tools. At the same time, the excavation shows that we have found the very hole in which the neck ring was hidden".

Claus Feveile suggested that it was the owner's attempt to save the ring, which was to be dug up again, either when threatening enemies had receded, or when the value of the ring was needed.
But something unexpected must have happened, and the owner never returned to reclaim it, the archaeologist concluded.
Initially, the neck ring will be exhibited at the Ribe Viking Museum.
200201
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:26 GMTRussian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
06:16 GMTMajor Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods
06:09 GMTChances of Novak Djokovic's Participation in Australian Open Rise After Vaccine Exemption Hints
06:09 GMTPresident Putin to Hold Annual End-of-Year Press Conference in Moscow
05:51 GMTBoJo Allegedly Not Going to Change COVID Rules Before Xmas as Studies Show Omicron Milder Than Delta
05:23 GMTAncient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark
05:15 GMTHow 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
03:53 GMTUS Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement
02:57 GMTBiden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection
02:35 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Set to Meet Man City's €55 Million Price for Ferran Torres
02:14 GMTUS House January 6 Panel Requests Testimony From Republican Congressman Jordan - Letter
02:01 GMTUS Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenges to Biden Admin. Vaccine Mandates - Filing
01:55 GMTUS Shows Absence of Constructive Approach on Russian Diplomatic Property – Kremlin
01:30 GMTVideo: Virginia Conservators Open 1887 Time Capsule Found Beneath Removed Robert E. Lee Statue
01:01 GMT‘Most Important Box Office Force?’: Experts Weigh in on Pandemic-Era Success of ‘Spider-Man’
YesterdayOur First Lockdown Experiment Failed. Let's Not Try a Second One
YesterdayHarris Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Staffer Gets Infected Earlier - Statement
YesterdayIran Nuclear Deal Talks to End ‘Within Weeks’, Sullivan Tells Israeli Paper During Jerusalem Visit
YesterdayUS Navy Seizes 1,400 AK-47s From 'Stateless Vessel' in North Arabian Sea
YesterdayUK Watchdog Will Not Probe Metropolitan Police Over 10 Downing Street Christmas Party