https://sputniknews.com/20211223/ancient-golden-neck-ring-of-almost-divine-quality-found-in-denmark-1091736660.html

Ancient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark

Ancient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark

The nearly half-a-kilogram heavy ring with intricate and rare crescent-like decorations found in a field on the Jutland Peninsula in mainland Denmark is estimated to date back to the Germanic Iron Age 1,400-1,700 years ago.

2021-12-23T05:23+0000

2021-12-23T05:23+0000

2021-12-23T05:23+0000

denmark

news

europe

scandinavia

archaeology

iron age

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080743594_0:151:1921:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_68b0f1c062b31737dc679e2416a9a660.jpg

An ancient golden neck ring has been discovered in a field not far from Esbjerg on the Jutland Peninsula in mainland Denmark.The ring weighs in at almost half a kilo (446 grams), and archaeologists estimate that it dates back to the Germanic Iron Age 1,400-1,700 years ago.The ring is 21 centimetres in diameter at its broadest point and decorated with crescent-like depressions squeezed into the gold.That kind of decoration is only known from fewer than a dozen similar rings found in Denmark. The South West Jutland Museum described the find as a "masterpiece of almost divine quality".It is believed that the ring was deliberately buried and hidden away, and not sacrificed to the gods, which was also common for finds from that era.Feveile doesn't think it has been moved since, as the golden neck ring is in mint condition and has maintained its shape.Claus Feveile suggested that it was the owner's attempt to save the ring, which was to be dug up again, either when threatening enemies had receded, or when the value of the ring was needed.But something unexpected must have happened, and the owner never returned to reclaim it, the archaeologist concluded.Initially, the neck ring will be exhibited at the Ribe Viking Museum.

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

denmark, news, europe, scandinavia, archaeology, iron age