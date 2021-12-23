Registration was successful!
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
Americans Voice Frustration Over Confusing COVID-19 Information
Americans Voice Frustration Over Confusing COVID-19 Information
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Spain bringing back outdoor mask-wearing
Americans Voice Frustration Over Confusing COVID19 Information
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Spain bringing back outdoor mask-wearing requirements, and Biden extending student loan repayments.
GUESTTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Medicinal Use of Marijuana, Vinyl Records, and the January 6th Committee SuedTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French Culture, The New York City Council, and French President Emmanuel Macron, and COVID-19In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon on marijuana legalization, executive privilege, and federal informants at the January 6th riot. Tyler spoke about the January 6th rioters, still jailed in Washington DC jail, and Democrats pushing for mail-in ballots in 2022 elections. Tyler discussed the taxation of marijuana and how marijuana has helped his medical ailments.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about shutdowns in New York City, Eric Adams taking office as mayor, and the great reset. Ted talked about the lack of defamation laws in America and how French culture handles criticism. Ted spoke about the rapid COVID tests and COVID shutdowns destroying New York businesses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Americans Voice Frustration Over Confusing COVID-19 Information

09:43 GMT 23.12.2021
Americans Voice Frustration Over Confusing COVID19 Information
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Spain bringing back outdoor mask-wearing requirements, and Biden extending student loan repayments.
GUEST
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Medicinal Use of Marijuana, Vinyl Records, and the January 6th Committee Sued
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French Culture, The New York City Council, and French President Emmanuel Macron, and COVID-19
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon on marijuana legalization, executive privilege, and federal informants at the January 6th riot. Tyler spoke about the January 6th rioters, still jailed in Washington DC jail, and Democrats pushing for mail-in ballots in 2022 elections. Tyler discussed the taxation of marijuana and how marijuana has helped his medical ailments.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about shutdowns in New York City, Eric Adams taking office as mayor, and the great reset. Ted talked about the lack of defamation laws in America and how French culture handles criticism. Ted spoke about the rapid COVID tests and COVID shutdowns destroying New York businesses.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
