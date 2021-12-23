Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/160-year-old-church-vandalised-in-indias-karnataka--video-1091741534.html
160-Year-Old Church Vandalised in India's Karnataka – Video
160-Year-Old Church Vandalised in India's Karnataka – Video
According to a joint report by several civil society organisations, more than 300 attacks on churches and people from the Christian community were reported in... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T13:21+0000
2021-12-23T13:21+0000
politics
crime
politics
church
catholic church
christianity
india
politics
bengaluru
karnataka state
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091739799_0:20:1427:823_1920x0_80_0_0_085e230910508bf4ff2941e8d7c5e3fc.jpg
A 160-year-old church in the Chikkaballapur District of the Indian state of Karnataka was vandalised on Thursday.The incident was reported at 5:30am after a parishioner saw a broken statue of St Anthony and damage to the church. He informed the priest of the church, Father Joseph Anthony Daniel, who later filed a police complaint.Father Joseph told the media that this kind of vandalism had never happened before.The incident came as the state assembly was due to debate an anti-religious conversion Bill, against which 40 socio-political organisations are protesting.A spokesman for the archdiocese, Kantha Raju, told the media that this is the 11th attacks on a church across Karnataka state since September this year.In recent weeks, Christian prayer meetings in different parts of Karnataka have been disturbed. The most recent was in November when a group of Bajrang Dal (a Hindu organisation) activists allegedly disrupted a prayer meeting at the Jesus Prayer Hall in Belur town.A report released on 5 December by the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, the United Christian Forum, and United Against Hate revealed that there were 305 attacks on members of the Christian community reported in India between January and September.
india
bengaluru
karnataka state
karnataka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091739799_152:0:1275:842_1920x0_80_0_0_57e5b3edacd4b4ebad80fd9593244884.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
politics, crime, politics, church, catholic church, christianity, india, politics, bengaluru, karnataka state, religion, church, christianity, karnataka, crime, church, crime, christianity, politics, religion and politics, catholic church, india

160-Year-Old Church Vandalised in India's Karnataka – Video

13:21 GMT 23.12.2021
© Photo : Suraj Suresh/twitterA church in Soosaipalya of Chikkaballapur was attacked and glass was shattered
A church in Soosaipalya of Chikkaballapur was attacked and glass was shattered - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© Photo : Suraj Suresh/twitter
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
According to a joint report by several civil society organisations, more than 300 attacks on churches and people from the Christian community were reported in India between January and September. The data was based on calls received on the United Christian Forum’s helpline.
A 160-year-old church in the Chikkaballapur District of the Indian state of Karnataka was vandalised on Thursday.
The incident was reported at 5:30am after a parishioner saw a broken statue of St Anthony and damage to the church. He informed the priest of the church, Father Joseph Anthony Daniel, who later filed a police complaint.
Father Joseph told the media that this kind of vandalism had never happened before.
The incident came as the state assembly was due to debate an anti-religious conversion Bill, against which 40 socio-political organisations are protesting.
A spokesman for the archdiocese, Kantha Raju, told the media that this is the 11th attacks on a church across Karnataka state since September this year.
In recent weeks, Christian prayer meetings in different parts of Karnataka have been disturbed. The most recent was in November when a group of Bajrang Dal (a Hindu organisation) activists allegedly disrupted a prayer meeting at the Jesus Prayer Hall in Belur town.
A report released on 5 December by the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, the United Christian Forum, and United Against Hate revealed that there were 305 attacks on members of the Christian community reported in India between January and September.
000104
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:18 GMTFrom Ukraine Crisis to Gender Politics: Key Takeaways From Putin's 2021 Presser
14:15 GMTFirst Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released
14:12 GMTChina to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots
14:03 GMTGermany Confirms Its First Omicron-Related Death
13:54 GMTUK’s Energy Bills Could Increase by 50% in 2022
13:21 GMT160-Year-Old Church Vandalised in India's Karnataka – Video
13:18 GMTBollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Records Statement With Police on 'Spreading Hate' Over Farmer Protest
13:07 GMTPutin on Potential Recognition of Taliban: Russia Working With Partners on Consolidated Approach
12:52 GMTFrance Unveils Classified Archives on Algerian War
12:42 GMTPutin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth
12:33 GMTProtest in India’s Karnataka Ahead of Talks on Anti-Conversion Bill, Media Banned in Assembly
12:33 GMTParis Saint-Germain's Worries Mount Amid Growing Concerns Over Neymar's Recovery From Injury
12:17 GMTUK Labour Party Calls for 'More Clarity' Over Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions
12:12 GMTRussia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad, Putin Says
12:03 GMTPutin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying on Spot Markets
11:40 GMTMurmansk Region Creates New Tourist Attractions, Governor Says
11:31 GMTUS Judge Rejects Michael Flynn’s Request to Block 6 January Panel’s Subpoenas
11:04 GMTIndian Army To Deploy Suicide Drones to Boost Artillery in Forward Posts Along China Border
10:51 GMTOutrage as Illinois State Capitol Welcomes...Baby Satan for Christmas
10:34 GMTNATO Expansion to the East is Unacceptable for Russia, Putin Says