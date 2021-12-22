https://sputniknews.com/20211222/video-iran-tests-out-new-tank-precision-combat-drones-in-great-prophet-war-games-1091732504.html

Video: Iran Tests Out New Tank, Precision Combat Drones in ‘Great Prophet’ War Games

Video: Iran Tests Out New Tank, Precision Combat Drones in ‘Great Prophet’ War Games

During multi-day war games across Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has deployed several new weapons, including improved tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

2021-12-22T20:30+0000

2021-12-22T20:30+0000

2021-12-22T20:25+0000

middle east

iran

drone

war games

t-72

irgc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091732477_0:3:1493:843_1920x0_80_0_0_22cb112fab59e795926ee85ea6379a5b.png

At the Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet) war games in southern Iran on Wednesday, observers spotted a new type of tank being used. According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the tank is called “Karrar,” and is an upgraded version of the Soviet-built T-72 main battle tank.The Karrar itself isn’t new, but this is the first time it’s been seen used in mock combat, the agency noted. It employs a special camouflage system to protect it from thermal infrared radar detection and uses an advanced computer system to put its shells perfectly on target, including an electro-optical fire control system, laser rangefinders, and a ballistic computer.The tank has a visual similarity to Russia’s T-90, which is also based on the T-72, but Moscow has denied any collaboration on the project.“We were once interested in buying the Russian tanks. But since we can manufacture similar models within the country and we plan to do so in the near future, the deal is now off,” Iranian Brig. Gen. Ahmad Reza Pourdastan told reporters in 2016 after a deal to buy T-90s from Russia fell through.Indeed, Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsir told reporters on Tuesday that all weapons being used in the Payambar-e Azam 17 drills are “indigenous.”Iran has long used other versions of the T-72, including the original export version of the T-72, dubbed “Shilden” in Iran, and the heavily upgraded Rakhsh.The war games, being held in Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan, have rehearsed a variety of scenarios, including an air attack on the nuclear power station in Bushehr, built with help from Russia’s Ministry for Atomic Energy. Israel has threatened to attack Iranian nuclear facilities if talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with the US fall through; these are not the first air defense drills to be held by Iran in recent months, either.The drills have also featured amphibious warfare tactics and an air cavalry assault, as well as tests both launching and fending off ballistic missile attacks.The drills saw Mohajer-6 drones deploy Qaem smart bombs “with pinpoint accuray,” Tasnim reported.Pakpour added that the IRGC’s electronic warfare capabilities had improved both qualitatively and quantitatively, although he did not elaborate.

Nonyank The T72 Ural an excelkent foundation, easy parts access and upgrades galore and very affordable....good choice, I know Iraq got rid of their US Abrams because of lack of parts and extremely high maintenance, they sold the 40 Abrams back to the US and with that money bought 250 fully upgraded T90's. 0

1

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

middle east, iran, drone, war games, t-72, irgc