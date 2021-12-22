Registration was successful!
US President Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Exposure to Aide With Virus
The US President has tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a second PCR test on Wednesday. Earlier, it was reported that Biden was exposed to an aide, who later tested positive while travelling on Air Force One on Friday.Following the incident, the President tested negative with an antigen test on Sunday and got a negative result with a PCR test on Monday.The results come after a fully vaccinated staff member who flew with the President on Air Force One on Friday started experiencing symptoms of the virus on Sunday. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that CDC guidelines do not require those who are fully vaccinated to quarantine after exposure and that the President will resume with his daily schedule. Biden, who is 79 years old, is the oldest president in United States history. He has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, receiving a booster shot in September. The president has also called on Americans to get booster jabs as soon as possible amid fears of the quick-spreading Omicron variant.On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the country, making up 73% of the new COVID-19 cases registered during the previous week.
US President Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Exposure to Aide With Virus

17:24 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 17:55 GMT 22.12.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden coughs as he speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2021.
The new quick-spreading coronavirus strain, dubbed Omicron, has become dominant in the US, making up more than 70% of the newly registered cases in the country.
The US President has tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a second PCR test on Wednesday. Earlier, it was reported that Biden was exposed to an aide, who later tested positive while travelling on Air Force One on Friday.
Following the incident, the President tested negative with an antigen test on Sunday and got a negative result with a PCR test on Monday.
The results come after a fully vaccinated staff member who flew with the President on Air Force One on Friday started experiencing symptoms of the virus on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that CDC guidelines do not require those who are fully vaccinated to quarantine after exposure and that the President will resume with his daily schedule.
US President Joe Biden speaks from the White House about his administration's preparations for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on December 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Biden: Omicron Outbreak Will Not Send US 'Back to March 2020'
Yesterday, 19:55 GMT
Biden, who is 79 years old, is the oldest president in United States history. He has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, receiving a booster shot in September. The president has also called on Americans to get booster jabs as soon as possible amid fears of the quick-spreading Omicron variant.
On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the country, making up 73% of the new COVID-19 cases registered during the previous week.
