Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/us-navy-seizes-1400-ak-47s-from-stateless-vessel-in-north-arabian-sea-1091733453.html
US Navy Seizes 1,400 AK-47s From 'Stateless Vessel' in North Arabian Sea
US Navy Seizes 1,400 AK-47s From 'Stateless Vessel' in North Arabian Sea
The US Navy confirmed on Wednesday that, earlier this week, the 5th Fleet had seized some 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and at least 226,000 rounds of ammunition from a stateless fishing vessel traveling in the North Arabian Sea.
2021-12-22T23:04+0000
2021-12-22T22:59+0000
arabian sea
us
us navy
ak-47
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091733424_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5472e5cad7b6a3e467988d4091c4a8d.jpg
The US Navy confirmed on Wednesday that, earlier this week, the 5th Fleet had seized some 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and at least 226,000 rounds of ammunition from a stateless fishing vessel traveling in the North Arabian Sea. The weapons and ammo were discovered by Navy forces amid a flag verification boarding "in accordance with customary international law in the North Arabian Sea." The vessel's five-man crew were all identified as Yemeni nationals, and will be returned to their country of origin, according to US personnel. Although described as a "stateless vessel," the service noted in its Wednesday release that undisclosed findings suggested it had "originated in Iran."This comes several months after guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) seized what are reported to be illicit shipments of weapons and weapons components from two stateless dhows off the coast of Somalia. The seizure, conducted between February 11 and February 12, resulted in the confiscation of a cache of weapons, including thousands of AK-47-style assault rifles, light machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and heavy sniper rifles.
arabian sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091733424_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c92323ee51354be54c92b16eaf3bd176.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arabian sea, us, us navy, ak-47

US Navy Seizes 1,400 AK-47s From 'Stateless Vessel' in North Arabian Sea

23:04 GMT 22.12.2021
© US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class Elisha SmithIllicit weapons seized from a stateless fishing vessel in the North Arabian Sea are arranged for inventory aboard guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane’s (DDG 77) flight deck, Dec. 21
Illicit weapons seized from a stateless fishing vessel in the North Arabian Sea are arranged for inventory aboard guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane’s (DDG 77) flight deck, Dec. 21 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class Elisha Smith
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
US Navy coastal patrol ships USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) reportedly conducted the seizure on December 20, along a route of the North Arabian Sea that has been historically used to traffic weapons and munitions to Houthi militants in Yemen, according to the service.
The US Navy confirmed on Wednesday that, earlier this week, the 5th Fleet had seized some 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and at least 226,000 rounds of ammunition from a stateless fishing vessel traveling in the North Arabian Sea.
The weapons and ammo were discovered by Navy forces amid a flag verification boarding "in accordance with customary international law in the North Arabian Sea."
The vessel's five-man crew were all identified as Yemeni nationals, and will be returned to their country of origin, according to US personnel. Although described as a "stateless vessel," the service noted in its Wednesday release that undisclosed findings suggested it had "originated in Iran."
"After removing the crew and illicit cargo, US naval forces determined the stateless vessel was a hazard to navigation for commercial shipping and sank it," the release detailed.
This comes several months after guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) seized what are reported to be illicit shipments of weapons and weapons components from two stateless dhows off the coast of Somalia.
© US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats IVThe guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), in accordance with international law, boarded a stateless dhow off of Somalia and interdicted an illicit shipment of weapons and weapon components, Feb. 12. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the U.S. 5th Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime environment as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), in accordance with international law, boarded a stateless dhow off of Somalia and interdicted an illicit shipment of weapons and weapon components, Feb. 12. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the U.S. 5th Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime environment as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), in accordance with international law, boarded a stateless dhow off of Somalia and interdicted an illicit shipment of weapons and weapon components, Feb. 12. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the U.S. 5th Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime environment as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce.
© US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats IV
The seizure, conducted between February 11 and February 12, resulted in the confiscation of a cache of weapons, including thousands of AK-47-style assault rifles, light machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and heavy sniper rifles.
110010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:04 GMTUS Navy Seizes 1,400 AK-47s From 'Stateless Vessel' in North Arabian Sea
22:58 GMTUK Watchdog Will Not Probe Metropolitan Police Over 10 Downing Street Christmas Party
22:54 GMTWestern Nations at UN Warn Russia of 'Severe Cost' in Case of Aggression Against Ukraine
21:54 GMTCDC Reviewing Whether to Require Booster Shot to Be Considered Fully Vaccinated - Director
21:28 GMTUS Army Wraps Preclinical Trials on COVID-19 Vaccine Designed to Combat Variety of Variants
21:22 GMTUS Authorizes Paxlovid, the First Oral Antiviral Treatment for COVID-19
20:43 GMTUNGA President Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home With Mild Symptoms
20:30 GMTVideo: Iran Tests Out New Tank, Precision Combat Drones in ‘Great Prophet’ War Games
20:00 GMTBulgarian Prime Minister Says Defense Minister's Position on NATO Troops 'Personal'
18:57 GMTOmicron Associated With Two-Thirds Less Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization Than Delta - Study
18:55 GMT'In a Heartbeat': Senator Ted Cruz Hints at Possible Presidential Bid in 2024
18:53 GMTFAA Issues Safety Directive for Boeing 777-200 PW4000 Engines
18:49 GMTRussian Health Ministry Registers MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus, FMBA Says
18:30 GMTUS Inspectors Probe Tesla’s Onboard Game That Could Cause Driver Distraction, Crashes
18:13 GMTUS Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January
18:02 GMTUS Allowing Some Transactions With Taliban to Support Afghan Aid Efforts
17:37 GMTIsrael Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head
17:34 GMTLaw Professor: January 6 Committee Violates Constitutional Rights of Trump Allies, House's Own Rules
17:32 GMTTrump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better
17:28 GMTUS Education Dept. to Extend Student Loan Payment Pause by Three Months