US Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington, DC residents will need to show proof of vaccination at indoor venues, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

Individuals 12 years of age and older must show proof of vaccination with at least one dose starting January 15, but eventually this age group will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated starting February 15, 2022, the notice said.The new rule will apply to individuals trying to enter restaurants, nightclubs, coffee shops, movie theaters, concerts, gyms, conferences, among other indoor facilities, the notice added.The decision is part of the city's effort to curb the winter surge of novel coronavirus cases, according to the mayor's office.

