Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
US Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January
US Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington, DC residents will need to show proof of vaccination at indoor venues, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
Individuals 12 years of age and older must show proof of vaccination with at least one dose starting January 15, but eventually this age group will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated starting February 15, 2022, the notice said.The new rule will apply to individuals trying to enter restaurants, nightclubs, coffee shops, movie theaters, concerts, gyms, conferences, among other indoor facilities, the notice added.The decision is part of the city's effort to curb the winter surge of novel coronavirus cases, according to the mayor's office.
us, dc, vaccine mandate

US Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January

18:13 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 18:21 GMT 22.12.2021)
Washington DC at night. View of the Capitol building
Washington DC at night. View of the Capitol building
© Photo : Flickr/barnyz
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington, DC residents will need to show proof of vaccination at indoor venues, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, starting on January 15, 2022, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said in a notice on Wednesday.
"On January 15, 2022, per Mayor’s Order 2021-148, the District of Columbia will adopt a city wide vaccination entry requirement that requires COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor facilities within the city," the notice said.
Individuals 12 years of age and older must show proof of vaccination with at least one dose starting January 15, but eventually this age group will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated starting February 15, 2022, the notice said.
The new rule will apply to individuals trying to enter restaurants, nightclubs, coffee shops, movie theaters, concerts, gyms, conferences, among other indoor facilities, the notice added.
The decision is part of the city's effort to curb the winter surge of novel coronavirus cases, according to the mayor's office.
