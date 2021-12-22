Omicron COVID Strain
US Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January
18:13 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 18:21 GMT 22.12.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington, DC residents will need to show proof of vaccination at indoor venues, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, starting on January 15, 2022, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said in a notice on Wednesday.
"On January 15, 2022, per Mayor’s Order 2021-148, the District of Columbia will adopt a city wide vaccination entry requirement that requires COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor facilities within the city," the notice said.
Individuals 12 years of age and older must show proof of vaccination with at least one dose starting January 15, but eventually this age group will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated starting February 15, 2022, the notice said.
🚨 DC adopted an indoor vaccine mandate for anyone 12+ in DC restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor areas and events starting January 15 for one dose and February 15 to be fully vaccinated.— CM Janeese Lewis George (@CMLewisGeorgeW4) December 22, 2021
Keep our community safe by getting your shot and booster! 💉https://t.co/tmtfWTXImu pic.twitter.com/eJSF8eTrTc
The new rule will apply to individuals trying to enter restaurants, nightclubs, coffee shops, movie theaters, concerts, gyms, conferences, among other indoor facilities, the notice added.
The decision is part of the city's effort to curb the winter surge of novel coronavirus cases, according to the mayor's office.