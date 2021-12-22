Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/unga-president-says-tested-positive-for-covid-19-isolating-at-home-with-mild-symptoms-1091732741.html
UNGA President Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home With Mild Symptoms
UNGA President Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home With Mild Symptoms
UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms.
2021-12-22T20:43+0000
2021-12-22T20:43+0000
isolation
united nations general assembly (unga)
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091732714_0:250:2755:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_dbf76433173f0b13396e4984e7be83c2.jpg
The UNGA chief revealed his diagnosis via Twitter, and took the opportunity to use his message to promote vaccine equity."I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," the top Maldivian diplomat wrote on Twitter. "I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine!"The latest development comes after Shahid has spent the last several weeks calling on world leaders to come together and promote the availability for vaccines for all. “I want to see renewed political commitment and meaningful engagement to ensure universal vaccination,” he told correspondents in early December.Officials are expected to hold a January 13 high-level event that will focus on the delivery of vaccines "to everyone, everywhere, at the earliest."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091732714_11:0:2742:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3633e673c9556680da0b93a564b85d93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
isolation, united nations general assembly (unga), covid-19

UNGA President Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home With Mild Symptoms

20:43 GMT 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / John AngelilloPresident of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid speaks at a High-level meeting on the U.N. World Conference Against Racism during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
President of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid speaks at a High-level meeting on the U.N. World Conference Against Racism during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / John Angelillo
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms.
The UNGA chief revealed his diagnosis via Twitter, and took the opportunity to use his message to promote vaccine equity.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," the top Maldivian diplomat wrote on Twitter. "I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine!"
The latest development comes after Shahid has spent the last several weeks calling on world leaders to come together and promote the availability for vaccines for all.
“I want to see renewed political commitment and meaningful engagement to ensure universal vaccination,” he told correspondents in early December.
“We do not have vaccine equity,” he said. “When you look at countries in Africa where you have an average vaccination rate of maximum, 5 or 6 per cent. We are unable to say with confidence that we are anywhere near to equity.”
Officials are expected to hold a January 13 high-level event that will focus on the delivery of vaccines "to everyone, everywhere, at the earliest."
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:22 GMTUS Authorizes Paxlovid, the First Oral Antiviral Treatment for COVID-19
20:43 GMTUNGA President Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home With Mild Symptoms
20:30 GMTVideo: Iran Tests Out New Tank, Precision Combat Drones in ‘Great Prophet’ War Games
20:00 GMTBulgarian Prime Minister Says Defense Minister's Position on NATO Troops 'Personal'
18:57 GMTOmicron Associated With Two-Thirds Less Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization Than Delta - Study
18:55 GMT'In a Heartbeat': Senator Ted Cruz Hints at Possible Presidential Bid in 2024
18:53 GMTFAA Issues Safety Directive for Boeing 777-200 PW4000 Engines
18:49 GMTRussian Health Ministry Registers MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus, FMBA Says
18:30 GMTUS Inspectors Probe Tesla’s Onboard Game That Could Cause Driver Distraction, Crashes
18:13 GMTUS Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January
18:02 GMTUS Allowing Some Transactions With Taliban to Support Afghan Aid Efforts
17:37 GMTIsrael Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head
17:34 GMTLaw Professor: January 6 Committee Violates Constitutional Rights of Trump Allies, House's Own Rules
17:32 GMTTrump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better
17:28 GMTUS Education Dept. to Extend Student Loan Payment Pause by Three Months
17:24 GMTUS President Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Exposure to Aide With Virus
17:21 GMTRussian Ambassador Says RT DE Under Pressure in Germany
16:56 GMTAmazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports
16:26 GMTAmericans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy, Poll Shows
16:13 GMTPegasus Spyware Scandal May Fuel Poland-EU Rule of Law Row