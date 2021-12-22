https://sputniknews.com/20211222/unga-president-says-tested-positive-for-covid-19-isolating-at-home-with-mild-symptoms-1091732741.html

UNGA President Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home With Mild Symptoms

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms.

The UNGA chief revealed his diagnosis via Twitter, and took the opportunity to use his message to promote vaccine equity."I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," the top Maldivian diplomat wrote on Twitter. "I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine!"The latest development comes after Shahid has spent the last several weeks calling on world leaders to come together and promote the availability for vaccines for all. “I want to see renewed political commitment and meaningful engagement to ensure universal vaccination,” he told correspondents in early December.Officials are expected to hold a January 13 high-level event that will focus on the delivery of vaccines "to everyone, everywhere, at the earliest."

