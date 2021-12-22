UK Defence Secretary Wallace Meets NATO Chief Stoltenberg to Discuss Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the situation near Ukraine's border, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
"The Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP spoke to NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg this afternoon to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border. The UK and NATO are united in support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity", the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.
Wallace noted that the United Kingdom and NATO will continue to observe the escalation of the situation near Ukraine's border and stressed that they "remain deeply concerned by the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border".
Tensions between Russia and the West have worsened in recent weeks amid reports of a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow pointed to NATO's expansion of military activity near Russia's borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
On 17 December, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory.
On Monday, Wallace said that in the event of an escalation on Ukraine's border, it is unlikely any member country of the alliance will send its troops to Ukraine to challenge Russia, because Ukraine is not yet a NATO member. Therefore, he added, member countries are doing everything in their power to prevent such an event, like imposing economic sanctions on Russia.
Ukraine has been aspiring to join NATO since the 2008 Bucharest summit when the alliance agreed that both Ukraine and Georgia would one day become members, however, neither country has entered the formal process for membership yet.