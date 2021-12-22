Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/uk-defence-minister-meets-nato-chief-to-discuss-ukraine-1091709372.html
UK Defence Secretary Wallace Meets NATO Chief Stoltenberg to Discuss Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary Wallace Meets NATO Chief Stoltenberg to Discuss Ukraine
Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the situation near Ukraine's border, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
Wallace noted that the United Kingdom and NATO will continue to observe the escalation of the situation near Ukraine's border and stressed that they "remain deeply concerned by the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border".Tensions between Russia and the West have worsened in recent weeks amid reports of a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow pointed to NATO's expansion of military activity near Russia's borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.On 17 December, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory.On Monday, Wallace said that in the event of an escalation on Ukraine's border, it is unlikely any member country of the alliance will send its troops to Ukraine to challenge Russia, because Ukraine is not yet a NATO member. Therefore, he added, member countries are doing everything in their power to prevent such an event, like imposing economic sanctions on Russia.Ukraine has been aspiring to join NATO since the 2008 Bucharest summit when the alliance agreed that both Ukraine and Georgia would one day become members, however, neither country has entered the formal process for membership yet.
Frick and Frack getting together to talk about Sad Mack. How pathetic these zio shills are.
How to spot FAKE…..always look at the hands….. It use to be the mobile phone with the elbow pointing to the sky. Now they hold the phone at arms length shout into it and walk around the department store/street so everyone can see them. Look at me look at me & and my hands.(got that on camera…good.)
ukraine
© Photo : Sgt. Anthony Jones (US Army)/Ukrainian Defence Ministry Ukrainian troops being 'trained' to handle their heavy machinegun by a Polish instructor, March 2017
 Ukrainian troops being 'trained' to handle their heavy machinegun by a Polish instructor, March 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© Photo : Sgt. Anthony Jones (US Army)/Ukrainian Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the situation near Ukraine's border, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

"The Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP spoke to NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg this afternoon to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border. The UK and NATO are united in support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity", the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

Wallace noted that the United Kingdom and NATO will continue to observe the escalation of the situation near Ukraine's border and stressed that they "remain deeply concerned by the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border".
Tensions between Russia and the West have worsened in recent weeks amid reports of a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow pointed to NATO's expansion of military activity near Russia's borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
On 17 December, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory.
© SERGEI SUPINSKYUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference following a meeting in Kiev on October 31, 2019
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference following a meeting in Kiev on October 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference following a meeting in Kiev on October 31, 2019
© SERGEI SUPINSKY
On Monday, Wallace said that in the event of an escalation on Ukraine's border, it is unlikely any member country of the alliance will send its troops to Ukraine to challenge Russia, because Ukraine is not yet a NATO member. Therefore, he added, member countries are doing everything in their power to prevent such an event, like imposing economic sanctions on Russia.
Ukraine has been aspiring to join NATO since the 2008 Bucharest summit when the alliance agreed that both Ukraine and Georgia would one day become members, however, neither country has entered the formal process for membership yet.
Frick and Frack getting together to talk about Sad Mack. How pathetic these zio shills are.
TruePatriot
22 December, 09:35 GMT
How to spot FAKE…..always look at the hands….. It use to be the mobile phone with the elbow pointing to the sky. Now they hold the phone at arms length shout into it and walk around the department store/street so everyone can see them. Look at me look at me & and my hands.(got that on camera…good.)
RBR Bell
22 December, 10:47 GMT
