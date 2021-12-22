Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/uk-cuts-covid-19-self-isolation-period-to-7-days-1091724118.html
UK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period to 7 Days
UK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period to 7 Days
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Wednesday that people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can now shorten the... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
quarantine
lockdown
uk
covid-19
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091642865_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_60b120e37f1676975e8f2309e76a6e6d.jpg
The health secretary added that the decision is aimed at reducing "the disruption from COVID-19 to people’s everyday lives."The new guidance, which applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, comes amid an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.On Tuesday, when over 90,000 new infections were reported, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed, however, that the government has no plans of issuing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas.
Once again Boris & the Con's are opting for death, poverty, hunger & homelessness over common sense.
quarantine, lockdown, uk, covid-19

UK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period to 7 Days

14:06 GMT 22.12.2021
© TOLGA AKMENPedestrians, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of Covid-19, walk past a sign asking commuters to "Wear a face covering", at Liverpool Street train station in central London on December 18, 2021.
Pedestrians, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of Covid-19, walk past a sign asking commuters to Wear a face covering, at Liverpool Street train station in central London on December 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© TOLGA AKMEN
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Wednesday that people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can now shorten the mandatory self-isolation period from 10 to seven days as long as they are able to produce negative lateral flow test on two consecutive days.

"Following advice from our clinical experts we are reducing the self-isolation period from 10 days to 7 if you test negative on an LFD [Lateral Flow Device] test for 2 days running", Javid said in a statement.

The health secretary added that the decision is aimed at reducing "the disruption from COVID-19 to people’s everyday lives."
The new guidance, which applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, comes amid an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
On Tuesday, when over 90,000 new infections were reported, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed, however, that the government has no plans of issuing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas.
Once again Boris & the Con's are opting for death, poverty, hunger & homelessness over common sense.
Lin Wren
22 December, 17:28 GMT
