https://sputniknews.com/20211222/uk-cuts-covid-19-self-isolation-period-to-7-days-1091724118.html

UK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period to 7 Days

UK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period to 7 Days

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Wednesday that people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can now shorten the... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-22T14:06+0000

2021-12-22T14:06+0000

2021-12-22T14:06+0000

quarantine

lockdown

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091642865_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_60b120e37f1676975e8f2309e76a6e6d.jpg

The health secretary added that the decision is aimed at reducing "the disruption from COVID-19 to people’s everyday lives."The new guidance, which applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, comes amid an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.On Tuesday, when over 90,000 new infections were reported, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed, however, that the government has no plans of issuing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas.

Lin Wren Once again Boris & the Con's are opting for death, poverty, hunger & homelessness over common sense. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

quarantine, lockdown, uk, covid-19