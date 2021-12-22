Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/trump-manchin-is-saving-biden-from-himself-by-opposing-build-back-better-1091729252.html
Trump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better
Trump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better
On Sunday, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin publicly announced that he will not vote for Joe Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" plan, potentially tanking the legislative future of the bill.
2021-12-22T17:32+0000
2021-12-22T17:32+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083792772_0:0:2485:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_0d2c738bf7d45fba3e07d29aed8af08a.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump suggested that Senator Joe Manchin is "saving" President Biden "from himself" by blocking the Build Back Better bill, according to Fox News.According to Trump, the Build Back Better package, should it be passed despite Manchin's current opposition, "would blow this country up".Bill Killed?Manchin's "no" on Sunday made waves across the Democratic Party, with fellow lawmakers lashing out at him for failing to uphold his "commitments" to Joe Biden. POTUS himself, however, assured reporters on Tuesday that he doesn't "hold a grudge" and remains determined to "do something" about the bill.Other Democrats, among them House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, vowed to hold more votes on Build Back Better in early 2022, refusing to "give up" on the president's ambitious social spending agenda. The bill's legislative fate has been tough: already trimmed several times in order to satisfy every Democrat in the House, it may be curtailed even more to win Manchin's vote. Initially, Biden's aspiration was to designate trillions of dollars for social benefits, expanded healthcare, a massive infrastructure overhaul, and climate goals. The president has been pushing the ambitious package since before his inauguration, touting his plan as a way to "heal" and "unify" America.Republicans, meanwhile, appear to be rejoicing over the potential legislative misfortunes on Biden plan's way through Congress, saying that Manchin's opposition to it is "exciting news" and calling to "kill the bill".
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/dems-struggling-to-get-something-done-on-bidens-bbb-plan-amid-senator-manchins-opposition-1091721920.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083792772_74:0:2311:1678_1920x0_80_0_0_b29522b43b83143acdd4f6ca213f28f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), build back better

Trump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better

17:32 GMT 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Donald Trump greets staff members during a visit to his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listensin Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets staff members during a visit to his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listensin Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Sunday, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin publicly announced that he will not vote for Joe Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" plan, potentially tanking the legislative future of the bill.
Former US President Donald Trump suggested that Senator Joe Manchin is "saving" President Biden "from himself" by blocking the Build Back Better bill, according to Fox News.

"I think he’s saving Biden, because if they ever got that passed, this country would be a total disaster. Already, inflation is so bad, it’s at a level that nobody’s really seen — nobody remembers for so long — Jimmy Carter was there, but I think this will end up being far worse than Jimmy Carter", Trump said, apparently referring to the so-called "stagflation" period that occurred during Carter's presidency in the 1970s, when the US economy suffered from both high inflation and slow growth.

According to Trump, the Build Back Better package, should it be passed despite Manchin's current opposition, "would blow this country up".

"This country is not able to do what they would like to do", the former president continued. "It would be very bad for the country".

Bill Killed?

Manchin's "no" on Sunday made waves across the Democratic Party, with fellow lawmakers lashing out at him for failing to uphold his "commitments" to Joe Biden. POTUS himself, however, assured reporters on Tuesday that he doesn't "hold a grudge" and remains determined to "do something" about the bill.
A lectern is seen before the start of a media event about the Build Back Better package with Senate Democrats outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Dems Struggling to 'Get Something Done' on Biden's BBB Plan Amid Senator Manchin's Opposition
13:58 GMT
Other Democrats, among them House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, vowed to hold more votes on Build Back Better in early 2022, refusing to "give up" on the president's ambitious social spending agenda.
The bill's legislative fate has been tough: already trimmed several times in order to satisfy every Democrat in the House, it may be curtailed even more to win Manchin's vote. Initially, Biden's aspiration was to designate trillions of dollars for social benefits, expanded healthcare, a massive infrastructure overhaul, and climate goals. The president has been pushing the ambitious package since before his inauguration, touting his plan as a way to "heal" and "unify" America.
Republicans, meanwhile, appear to be rejoicing over the potential legislative misfortunes on Biden plan's way through Congress, saying that Manchin's opposition to it is "exciting news" and calling to "kill the bill".
211000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:30 GMTUS Inspectors Probe Tesla’s Onboard Game That Could Cause Driver Distraction, Crashes
18:13 GMTUS Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January
18:02 GMTUS Allowing Some Transactions With Taliban to Support Afghan Aid Efforts
17:37 GMTIsrael Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head
17:34 GMTLaw Professor: January 6 Committee Violates Constitutional Rights of Trump Allies, House's Own Rules
17:32 GMTTrump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better
17:28 GMTUS Education Dept. to Extend Student Loan Payment Pause by Three Months
17:24 GMTUS President Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Exposure to Aide With Virus
17:21 GMTRussian Ambassador Says RT DE Under Pressure in Germany
16:56 GMTAmazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports
16:26 GMTAmericans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy, Poll Shows
16:13 GMTPegasus Spyware Scandal May Fuel Poland-EU Rule of Law Row
16:05 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Questions Jens Stoltenberg's Fitness for NATO Chief Post
15:59 GMTREC's Foreign Outlets Share Experiences With Counterparts From Russian Regions
15:58 GMTWhite House: US, Israel Agree Iran’s 'Rapidly Advancing' Nuke Programme is ‘Grave Threat’ to Peace
15:57 GMTNHL Players to Not Participate in Winter Olympics Due to COVID-19
15:21 GMTIndian Cops Halt Alleged Extortion of Star Child Aryan Khan Probe Accused in Cruise Ship Drug Case
15:18 GMTPacific Collective Vows to Oppose Japan Dumping Fukushima’s Nuclear Waste in Ocean
14:54 GMTTop Hindu Group's International President: 'Forced Religious Conversion is a Crime Against Humanity'
14:52 GMTEmergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker