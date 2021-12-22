https://sputniknews.com/20211222/trump-manchin-is-saving-biden-from-himself-by-opposing-build-back-better-1091729252.html

Trump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better

On Sunday, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin publicly announced that he will not vote for Joe Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" plan, potentially tanking the legislative future of the bill.

Former US President Donald Trump suggested that Senator Joe Manchin is "saving" President Biden "from himself" by blocking the Build Back Better bill, according to Fox News.According to Trump, the Build Back Better package, should it be passed despite Manchin's current opposition, "would blow this country up".Bill Killed?Manchin's "no" on Sunday made waves across the Democratic Party, with fellow lawmakers lashing out at him for failing to uphold his "commitments" to Joe Biden. POTUS himself, however, assured reporters on Tuesday that he doesn't "hold a grudge" and remains determined to "do something" about the bill.Other Democrats, among them House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, vowed to hold more votes on Build Back Better in early 2022, refusing to "give up" on the president's ambitious social spending agenda. The bill's legislative fate has been tough: already trimmed several times in order to satisfy every Democrat in the House, it may be curtailed even more to win Manchin's vote. Initially, Biden's aspiration was to designate trillions of dollars for social benefits, expanded healthcare, a massive infrastructure overhaul, and climate goals. The president has been pushing the ambitious package since before his inauguration, touting his plan as a way to "heal" and "unify" America.Republicans, meanwhile, appear to be rejoicing over the potential legislative misfortunes on Biden plan's way through Congress, saying that Manchin's opposition to it is "exciting news" and calling to "kill the bill".

