Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/trump-announces-press-event-at-mar-a-lago-for-anniversary-of-capitol-riot-1091717222.html
Trump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot
Trump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot
The Capitol riot took place on 6 January, when the Capitol building was stormed by a crowd of violent protesters unhappy with the results of the 2020 presidential election. The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, among them a Capitol police officer.
2021-12-22T10:57+0000
2021-12-22T10:57+0000
donald trump
us
florida
press conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091717449_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a899f8b96e23b4d2375740eb73d211e.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump will be holding a press conference in his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, on the anniversary of the Capitol riot - 6 January, his spokeswoman Liz Harrington announced on Twitter, sharing a statement from Trump.The former president expressed frustration with the work of the 6 January panel, which he dubbed "the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks". Trump questions why the panel, created with the purpose of probing the Capitol siege, would ignore "the cause" of it, "which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020".He blasted the so-called RINOs - "Republicans in Name Only" - for being "weak" and reluctant to look into what Trump believes was massive "fraud" to "steal" the 2020 election.According to the former president, the upcoming 6 January press conference at Mar-a-Lago will be dedicated to "these points, and more".Trump was accused of inciting the Capitol riot that occurred on 6 January 2021, with House Democrats even impeaching him a second time based on the accusations (he, however, later managed to evade conviction in the Senate). He vehemently denied any wrongdoing but has continued to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election up to this day.Before the Capitol was stormed, the then-president touted his 6 January rally as a "big protest", urging his supporters to "be there", saying it "will be wild". During the rally, Trump told his supporters that "you'll never take back our country with weakness", adding that "we are going to the Capitol". After the protest evolved into a violent siege of the Capitol building, Trump belatedly took to Twitter, calling on his supporters to refrain from violence and "stay peaceful".Still, the rioters broke into the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election results that saw Joe Biden win the race for the White House. Lawmakers ended up being evacuated while the building was ransacked. The riot claimed five lives, including that of a Capitol police officer.
He is celebrating the 1 year anniversary of the riot, yet claims he didn't instigate it. What an israeli.
1
1
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091717449_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4737ff2f12e05c1c21171e5ea110d784.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, florida, press conference

Trump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot

10:57 GMT 22.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOSHUA ROBERTSU.S. President Donald Trump is shown speaking on a monitor in the White House briefing room about the violence during the ratification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital.
U.S. President Donald Trump is shown speaking on a monitor in the White House briefing room about the violence during the ratification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOSHUA ROBERTS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The riot took place on 6 January, when the Capitol building was stormed by a crowd of protesters dissatisfied with the results of the 2020 presidential election. The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, among them a Capitol police officer.
Former US President Donald Trump will be holding a press conference in his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, on the anniversary of the Capitol riot - 6 January, his spokeswoman Liz Harrington announced on Twitter, sharing a statement from Trump.
The former president expressed frustration with the work of the 6 January panel, which he dubbed "the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks". Trump questions why the panel, created with the purpose of probing the Capitol siege, would ignore "the cause" of it, "which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020".

"Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from the topic as possible, the numbers don't work for them, or even come close", Trump claimed. "The only thing they can do is not talk about it".

He blasted the so-called RINOs - "Republicans in Name Only" - for being "weak" and reluctant to look into what Trump believes was massive "fraud" to "steal" the 2020 election.

"In many ways a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat, because you don't know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our country", Trump said.

According to the former president, the upcoming 6 January press conference at Mar-a-Lago will be dedicated to "these points, and more".

"Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th", Trump claimed.

Trump was accused of inciting the Capitol riot that occurred on 6 January 2021, with House Democrats even impeaching him a second time based on the accusations (he, however, later managed to evade conviction in the Senate). He vehemently denied any wrongdoing but has continued to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election up to this day.
Before the Capitol was stormed, the then-president touted his 6 January rally as a "big protest", urging his supporters to "be there", saying it "will be wild". During the rally, Trump told his supporters that "you'll never take back our country with weakness", adding that "we are going to the Capitol". After the protest evolved into a violent siege of the Capitol building, Trump belatedly took to Twitter, calling on his supporters to refrain from violence and "stay peaceful".
Still, the rioters broke into the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election results that saw Joe Biden win the race for the White House. Lawmakers ended up being evacuated while the building was ransacked. The riot claimed five lives, including that of a Capitol police officer.
010002
Discuss
Popular comments
He is celebrating the 1 year anniversary of the riot, yet claims he didn't instigate it. What an israeli.
vtvot tak
22 December, 14:07 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTElon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
12:17 GMTItaly's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to Impose Sanctions on Russia in Gas Field
12:12 GMTDelhi's Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan to Curb Pollution
11:53 GMTDutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case
11:49 GMTIndian Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Shortlisted for Oscars 2022
11:28 GMTIndian Tax Sleuths Launch Massive Raids Against Chinese Mobile Manufacturers
11:25 GMTHarperCollins Says Dispute With Abramovich Over Book 'Putin's People' Settled
11:20 GMTPakistani MP Rejects Claim a Hindu Woman in Viral Video Was Targeted Because of Her Religion
10:57 GMTTrump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot
10:57 GMT'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future
10:51 GMTPiton de la Fournaise Volcano on France's Reunion Island Shows Signs of Eruption
10:46 GMTAustralia Outlines New Measures to Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread of Omicron Variant
10:41 GMTPerfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Discovered in China
10:40 GMTElon Musk Names 'Virus' That Poses 'Biggest' Threat to Modern Civilisation
10:35 GMTRussia Says 'Provocative Activity' by US, NATO in Black Sea Aims to Hamper Nord Stream 2
10:02 GMTPublished Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War, Reports Say
09:26 GMTEmployee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey
09:18 GMTFirst Round of Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees Set for Early 2022, Lavrov Says
09:06 GMTMadagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
08:50 GMTEggnog. Shaken, Not Stirred: UK Intelligence Agency MI6 Releases Christmas Card…Featuring Spy Santa