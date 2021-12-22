https://sputniknews.com/20211222/trump-announces-press-event-at-mar-a-lago-for-anniversary-of-capitol-riot-1091717222.html

Trump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot

Trump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot

The Capitol riot took place on 6 January, when the Capitol building was stormed by a crowd of violent protesters unhappy with the results of the 2020 presidential election. The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, among them a Capitol police officer.

Former US President Donald Trump will be holding a press conference in his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, on the anniversary of the Capitol riot - 6 January, his spokeswoman Liz Harrington announced on Twitter, sharing a statement from Trump.The former president expressed frustration with the work of the 6 January panel, which he dubbed "the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks". Trump questions why the panel, created with the purpose of probing the Capitol siege, would ignore "the cause" of it, "which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020".He blasted the so-called RINOs - "Republicans in Name Only" - for being "weak" and reluctant to look into what Trump believes was massive "fraud" to "steal" the 2020 election.According to the former president, the upcoming 6 January press conference at Mar-a-Lago will be dedicated to "these points, and more".Trump was accused of inciting the Capitol riot that occurred on 6 January 2021, with House Democrats even impeaching him a second time based on the accusations (he, however, later managed to evade conviction in the Senate). He vehemently denied any wrongdoing but has continued to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election up to this day.Before the Capitol was stormed, the then-president touted his 6 January rally as a "big protest", urging his supporters to "be there", saying it "will be wild". During the rally, Trump told his supporters that "you'll never take back our country with weakness", adding that "we are going to the Capitol". After the protest evolved into a violent siege of the Capitol building, Trump belatedly took to Twitter, calling on his supporters to refrain from violence and "stay peaceful".Still, the rioters broke into the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election results that saw Joe Biden win the race for the White House. Lawmakers ended up being evacuated while the building was ransacked. The riot claimed five lives, including that of a Capitol police officer.

