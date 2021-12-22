Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/thousands-of-earthquakes-hit-iceland-days-after-volcano-eruption-ends-1091724537.html
Thousands of Earthquakes Hit Iceland Days After Volcano Eruption Ends
Thousands of Earthquakes Hit Iceland Days After Volcano Eruption Ends
Local volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson said it is difficult to predict what will happen next, but noted that the tremors are likely a precursor of volcanic activity.
2021-12-22T14:39+0000
2021-12-22T14:40+0000
iceland
eruption
reykjavik
earthquake
tremors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082414980_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d007998a5d5a16f7158d6ffab72df5fa.jpg
Thousands of earthquakes have hit Iceland over the past 24 hours, several days after a months-long eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano ended, local outlets write. According to various media reports, between 1,700 and 2,000 tremors have shaken the Reykjanes Peninsula as well as the capital Reykjavík.The earthquakes began with minor tremors measuring between one and two in magnitude on the Richter scale, before they intensified with the strongest one measuring 4.9, hitting at 9am local time. The origins of the earthquake were just a few kilometres from the Fagradalsfjall volcano at a depth of six to seven kilometres.Some experts believe the earthquakes are the result of magma movement rather than a sign of an imminent eruption. Other researchers point to the fact that a similar swarm of earthquakes had been “terrorising” the region for a month before the Fagradalsfjall volcano began its lengthy eruption.Authorities have changed the flight colour code to orange, meaning the volcano displays "heightened unrest with increased likelihood of eruption".
iceland
reykjavik
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082414980_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f7d61957eeb1c10b0469fdddfb4dafe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iceland, eruption, reykjavik, earthquake, tremors

Thousands of Earthquakes Hit Iceland Days After Volcano Eruption Ends

14:39 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 22.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Marco Di MarcoЛава от извержения вулкана на полуострове Рейкьянес на юго-западе Исландии
Лава от извержения вулкана на полуострове Рейкьянес на юго-западе Исландии - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Marco Di Marco
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Local volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson said it is difficult to predict what will happen next, but noted that the tremors are likely a precursor of volcanic activity. The expert said movement of magma has been detected in the area, but it is unclear whether it is an aftereffect from a previous eruption or a sign that a new one is coming.
Thousands of earthquakes have hit Iceland over the past 24 hours, several days after a months-long eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano ended, local outlets write. According to various media reports, between 1,700 and 2,000 tremors have shaken the Reykjanes Peninsula as well as the capital Reykjavík.
The earthquakes began with minor tremors measuring between one and two in magnitude on the Richter scale, before they intensified with the strongest one measuring 4.9, hitting at 9am local time. The origins of the earthquake were just a few kilometres from the Fagradalsfjall volcano at a depth of six to seven kilometres.

Some experts believe the earthquakes are the result of magma movement rather than a sign of an imminent eruption. Other researchers point to the fact that a similar swarm of earthquakes had been “terrorising” the region for a month before the Fagradalsfjall volcano began its lengthy eruption.

Authorities have changed the flight colour code to orange, meaning the volcano displays "heightened unrest with increased likelihood of eruption".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:21 GMTIndian Cops Halt Alleged Extortion of Star Child Aryan Khan Probe Accused in Cruise Ship Drug Case
15:18 GMTPacific Collective Vows to Oppose Japan Dumping Fukushima’s Nuclear Waste in Ocean
14:54 GMTTop Hindu Group's International President: 'Forced Religious Conversion is a Crime Against Humanity'
14:52 GMTEmergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker
14:39 GMTThousands of Earthquakes Hit Iceland Days After Volcano Eruption Ends
14:24 GMTAbout $100Bln in COVID Aid Were Stolen, US Secret Service Assesses
14:06 GMTUK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period to 7 Days
14:01 GMTChris Noth’s Comments About Rape Resurface as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
14:00 GMTField Hockey: India Clinch Bronze in Asian Champions Trophy After Tense Win Over Arch-Rival Pakistan
13:58 GMTDems Struggling to 'Get Something Done' on Biden's BBB Plan Amid Senator Manchin's Opposition
13:38 GMT'Going to Lenin's Country': Experience of Foreign Graduates of Russian Universities
13:37 GMTRussia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria
13:23 GMTSputnik Light: 100% of People Given Booster Jab Develop High Level of Antibodies, Study Says
12:56 GMTLiaoning Aircraft Carrier Group Holds Drills in 'Strategically Important' West Pacific
12:43 GMTPLA Reveals Details of Z-10 Attack Helicopter, 'Superior to Foreign Counterparts'
12:38 GMTIndia May Fail to Repel Chinese Offensive in Case of Escalation, Satellite Imagery Expert Says
12:19 GMTElon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
12:17 GMTItaly's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to Impose Sanctions on Russia in Gas Field
12:12 GMTDelhi's Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan to Curb Pollution
11:53 GMTDutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case