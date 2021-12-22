Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/sudan-protests-continue-tplf-retreats-from-afar--amhara-civilians--war-1091705964.html
Sudan Protests Continue; TPLF Retreats From Afar & Amhara; Civilians & War
Sudan Protests Continue; TPLF Retreats From Afar & Amhara; Civilians & War
TPLF forces retreat back to Tigray after a year-long conflict. Are we seeing an end to armed hostilities or a mere pause? 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T10:13+0000
2021-12-22T10:13+0000
venezuela
ethiopia
sudan
omar al-bashir
afghanistan
kamala harris
political misfits
life under covid-19 quarantine
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091705939_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_be2e44698434ee94441e80f68a114a78.png
Sudan Protests Continue; TPLF Retreats From Afar & Amhara; Civilians & War
TPLF forces retreat back to Tigray after a year-long conflict. Are we seeing an end to armed hostilities or a mere pause?
Morgan Artyukhina, writer and news editor at Sputnik News, joins us to talk about the news from Ethiopia, where the leader of the TPLF has announced a withdrawal of their forces from the northern states of Afar and Amhara, which marks a major pause of a year-long war that saw them fail to violently take control of the country away from the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. We talk about whether this is a full retreat or whether they are only reorganizing for another offensive, the use of drones in this conflict, and whether we will see full resolution of the war.Niemat Ahmadi, President of the Darfur Women Action Group, tells us about the situation in Sudan on the third anniversary of the start of popular uprisings that ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir from power and continued against the transitional government. We talk about the actions that civilians can now take against the military, the truce with the civilian head of the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, the role of women in the revolution, the work of the Sudanese diaspora, and the prospects for a full return to a civilian government.Donna Davis, political consultant, political organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Tampa, talks to us about reports of a coordinated campaign by Spanish-language media in Florida to attack Vice President Kamala Harris, allegations that there is a GOP campaign behind it, and the valid criticism of Harris’s performance.Dan Lazare, journalist and writer, joins us to talk about the more than a billion dollars worth of gold seized by the Bank of England owned by the government of Venezuela which could be used to alleviate poverty in the country and combat the coronavirus pandemic, and how sanctions enacted by rich countries in order to “promote democratic change” have disastrous effects on populations. We also talk about a report on civilian casualties by the New York Times, how an ex-ante approach on civilian risks could give pause to conducting disastrous wars, and the unfolding disaster in Afghanistan as its people face severe food shortages and the West remains steadfast in isolating the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
ethiopia
sudan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Bob Schlehuber
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128162_10:-1:320:310_100x100_80_0_0_4b63666f555d38d437d5f8efdb1a55c0.jpg
Bob Schlehuber
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128162_10:-1:320:310_100x100_80_0_0_4b63666f555d38d437d5f8efdb1a55c0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091705939_229:0:1162:700_1920x0_80_0_0_aea2635b4593b6aaf292427279dbef82.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, ethiopia, sudan, omar al-bashir, afghanistan, kamala harris, political misfits, life under covid-19 quarantine, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), аудио, radio

Sudan Protests Continue; TPLF Retreats From Afar & Amhara; Civilians & War

10:13 GMT 22.12.2021
Sudan Protests Continue; TPLF Retreats From Afar & Amhara; Civilians & War
Subscribe
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
TPLF forces retreat back to Tigray after a year-long conflict. Are we seeing an end to armed hostilities or a mere pause?
Morgan Artyukhina, writer and news editor at Sputnik News, joins us to talk about the news from Ethiopia, where the leader of the TPLF has announced a withdrawal of their forces from the northern states of Afar and Amhara, which marks a major pause of a year-long war that saw them fail to violently take control of the country away from the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. We talk about whether this is a full retreat or whether they are only reorganizing for another offensive, the use of drones in this conflict, and whether we will see full resolution of the war.
Niemat Ahmadi, President of the Darfur Women Action Group, tells us about the situation in Sudan on the third anniversary of the start of popular uprisings that ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir from power and continued against the transitional government. We talk about the actions that civilians can now take against the military, the truce with the civilian head of the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, the role of women in the revolution, the work of the Sudanese diaspora, and the prospects for a full return to a civilian government.
Donna Davis, political consultant, political organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Tampa, talks to us about reports of a coordinated campaign by Spanish-language media in Florida to attack Vice President Kamala Harris, allegations that there is a GOP campaign behind it, and the valid criticism of Harris’s performance.
Dan Lazare, journalist and writer, joins us to talk about the more than a billion dollars worth of gold seized by the Bank of England owned by the government of Venezuela which could be used to alleviate poverty in the country and combat the coronavirus pandemic, and how sanctions enacted by rich countries in order to “promote democratic change” have disastrous effects on populations. We also talk about a report on civilian casualties by the New York Times, how an ex-ante approach on civilian risks could give pause to conducting disastrous wars, and the unfolding disaster in Afghanistan as its people face severe food shortages and the West remains steadfast in isolating the country.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:57 GMT'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future
10:51 GMTFrench Reunion's Piton de la Fournaise Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption
10:46 GMTAustralia Outlines New Measures to Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread of Omicron Variant
10:41 GMTPerfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Discovered in China
10:40 GMTElon Musk Names 'Virus' That Poses 'Biggest' Threat to Modern Civilisation
10:35 GMTRussia Says 'Provocative Activity' by US, NATO in Black Sea Aims to Hamper Nord Stream 2
10:02 GMTPublished Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War, Reports Say
09:26 GMTEmployee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey
09:18 GMTFirst Round of Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees Set for Early 2022, Lavrov Says
09:06 GMTMadagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
08:50 GMTEggnog. Shaken, Not Stirred: UK Intelligence Agency MI6 Releases Christmas Card…Featuring Spy Santa
08:46 GMTMoscow Vows Response to Berlin Forcing EU Satellite Operator to Take RT DE TV Channel Off Air
08:33 GMTTrump Used Epstein's Private Plane at Least Seven Times, Documents Suggest
08:27 GMTChinese Army Reportedly Improving Its Electronic Warfare Capabilities Near South China Sea
08:24 GMTAndrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2022 Opens for Entries
08:22 GMT'It's a Shame...We Should Have Won': Xavi Laments Missed Chances in Barcelona-Sevilla Draw
08:00 GMTMoscow: Berlin Doing Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadcasting in Germany Impossible
07:47 GMTHarvard Professor Lieber Convicted in US for Covering Links to China
07:42 GMTOver 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say
07:37 GMTFinland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge