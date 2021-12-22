https://sputniknews.com/20211222/s-korean-k-pop-star-g-dragon-beats-biggest-fashion-icons-in-latest-fashion-list-in-china-1091818407.html

The outstanding artist and global fashion icon has surpassed such big names as Beyonce, Rihanna and Justin Bieber. 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

The biggest global fashion and trending list in China, which is annually released by the Fashion Exchange and CBNData, unveiled the rankings for 2021 on December 22. For three years, the member of K-pop legends Big Bang has been at the top of the rankings and this year he is listed third, finishing just behind Chinese actor Shawn Yue, who topped the list, and Chinese supermodel Liu Wen who finished second. All the biggest western names like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Pharrell Williams were below G-Dragon in the rankings, who, moreover, is the only South Korean celebrity to make the list. Despite the fact that the artist has yet to return to the music scene since finishing his military service in 2019, G-Dragon, per his label YG Entertainment, is working on a new solo album, which has not been released yet, but sold out in just seconds: like his latest Nike collaboration with Sneakers 'Kwondo1' this December, whose resale price went for 4.5 more than the original on the day of its release. This is the third consecutive year since Suntchi's resource cooperation platform and Alibaba's big data platform first joined hands in 2019 to release a professional list and report focusing on the overall performance ranking and annual development trend of global fashion IP in the Chinese market. The complete list covers four aspects of the world's fashion industry: designer/brand, celebrities, artists and influencers. The main criteria to be listed are: a consumption index, search frequency on Chinese search engine Baidu and popularity on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo throughout the year.

