Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/russia-slams-us-for-distorting-reality-by-blaming-moscow-for-ukraine-escalation-1091710313.html
Russia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation
Russia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in the United States called on Washington not to "distort reality" by blaming Moscow for the escalating... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T07:15+0000
2021-12-22T07:21+0000
us
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102088/79/1020887924_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_4322f233e53d82a83ae8458529190bfb.jpg
"We call on @StateDept not to distort the reality. For the sake of de-escalation, the United States should not create anti-Russian military sites near our borders", the embassy tweeted.The embassy expressed confidence that these steps would allow to "defuse dangerous tensions" in Europe and conclude agreements on guarantees of equal and indivisible security.This statement came as a response after US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted late on Tuesday that "Russia and its proxies are responsible for escalating tensions" in Ukraine, not Kiev or Washington, contrary to Moscow's statements on the matter.To stop the escalation, Moscow put forward security guarantee proposals and later published the draft agreements on the Foreign Ministry's website.They include legally binding commitments by Russia and the US not to deploy weapons and forces in areas where they may be a threat to each other's national security, and a deal stipulating to stop NATO expansion near Russia's borders, and not to invite post-Soviet countries into the bloc, or create military bases on their territory.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102088/79/1020887924_233:0:2890:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_04e97ed6b04630b4de5e0de00d31ea79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, ukraine

Russia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation

07:15 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 07:21 GMT 22.12.2021)
© Alexandr Maksimenko / Go to the photo bankAzov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass
Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© Alexandr Maksimenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in the United States called on Washington not to "distort reality" by blaming Moscow for the escalating situation in Ukraine.
"We call on @StateDept not to distort the reality. For the sake of de-escalation, the United States should not create anti-Russian military sites near our borders", the embassy tweeted.

"In particular, #Washington shall undertake to prevent further eastward expansion of @NATO, deny accession to the Alliance to the States of the former #USSR, not use their infrastructure for any military activities, and not develop bilateral military cooperation with them", another tweet in the thread read.

The embassy expressed confidence that these steps would allow to "defuse dangerous tensions" in Europe and conclude agreements on guarantees of equal and indivisible security.
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUS and Ukrainian soldiers talk during the opening ceremony of "Fearless Guardian - 2015"
US and Ukrainian soldiers talk during the opening ceremony of Fearless Guardian - 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
US and Ukrainian soldiers talk during the opening ceremony of "Fearless Guardian - 2015"
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
This statement came as a response after US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted late on Tuesday that "Russia and its proxies are responsible for escalating tensions" in Ukraine, not Kiev or Washington, contrary to Moscow's statements on the matter.
To stop the escalation, Moscow put forward security guarantee proposals and later published the draft agreements on the Foreign Ministry's website.
They include legally binding commitments by Russia and the US not to deploy weapons and forces in areas where they may be a threat to each other's national security, and a deal stipulating to stop NATO expansion near Russia's borders, and not to invite post-Soviet countries into the bloc, or create military bases on their territory.
311000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMTHarvard Professor Lieber Convicted in US for Covering Links to China
07:42 GMTOver 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say
07:37 GMTFinland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge
07:31 GMTUp to 15 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Attributed to Omicron Strain
07:23 GMTMayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation
07:06 GMTRafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments
06:55 GMTMeghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says
06:53 GMTAt Least 22 People Injured as Two Trains Collide in Tehran, Reports Say
06:40 GMTJ&K Politicians to Protest Against Modi Gov't as Hindu-Majority Region Gets More Electoral Power
06:30 GMTNorway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented
06:15 GMTUK Defence Secretary Wallace Meets NATO Chief Stoltenberg to Discuss Ukraine
06:07 GMTTrump 'Surprised, Very Appreciative' of Biden's Rare Praise of His Role in COVID Vaccine Rollout
06:06 GMT'They Weren't Empty Words': Robert Lewandowski Makes U-Turn Over His Criticism of Lionel Messi
05:44 GMTActing, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'
05:43 GMTNorway Registers 'Stoltenberg Effect' as Citizens Queue for Moderna Boosters
05:10 GMTDebate Flares Up as God Gets Removed From Famous Swedish Christmas Hymn
04:30 GMTIceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
03:56 GMT'It Won't Be Like This Forever': Bill Gates Hints Pandemic May End in 2022
03:36 GMTSarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations