Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/russia-iran-turkey-oppose-illegal-seizure-of-oil-revenues-belonging-to-syria-1091723427.html
Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria
Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Russia, Iran and Turkey announced on Wednesday that they are ready to stand against all separatist agendas and voiced their opposition... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T13:37+0000
2021-12-22T13:37+0000
russia
middle east
turkey
iran
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083305648_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3b61f983d2197ca5070c7078947dbb28.jpg
The sides rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives under the pretext of combating terrorism.The vast majority of Syrian oil and gas wealth is concentrated in the country’s northeast, which is not controlled by the government forces. According to an intelligence report released by the Russian military in 2019, the Pentagon, the CIA, and private military contractors were collaborating with local militants in the northern part of the country, carrying out an oil smuggling operation earning them over $30 million a month.US forces are operating in Syria without permission from the United Nations or the Syrian government in Damascus.
Shoot to kill, attack the invaders the way the talibans attacked the illegal occupation forces. It’s too much money for the thieves to get away with. Legal proceedings sequestering properties of say moronistan (aka usa) or the private contractors or some such process!
0
1
turkey
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083305648_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f841a05377c29c496a1c03369d542a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, middle east, turkey, iran, syria

Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria

13:37 GMT 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaThis March 27, 2018 file photo shows Syrian workers fixing pipes of an oil well at an oil field controlled by a U.S-backed Kurdish group, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria.
This March 27, 2018 file photo shows Syrian workers fixing pipes of an oil well at an oil field controlled by a U.S-backed Kurdish group, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Russia, Iran and Turkey announced on Wednesday that they are ready to stand against all separatist agendas and voiced their opposition to the illegal seizure of oil revenues, according to the joint statement of the trio which concluded the 17th meeting on Syria in the Astana Format that took place in Nur-Sultan.

"[The sides] reiterated their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to Syria", the statement said.

The sides rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives under the pretext of combating terrorism.

"Reaffirmed their determination to stand against separatist agendas in the east of the Euphrates aimed at undermining the unity of Syria as well as threatening the national security of neighbouring countries. Expressed grave concern, in this regard, with increasing hostilities and all forms of oppression by the separatist groups against civilians in the east of Euphrates," it added.

The vast majority of Syrian oil and gas wealth is concentrated in the country’s northeast, which is not controlled by the government forces. According to an intelligence report released by the Russian military in 2019, the Pentagon, the CIA, and private military contractors were collaborating with local militants in the northern part of the country, carrying out an oil smuggling operation earning them over $30 million a month.
US forces are operating in Syria without permission from the United Nations or the Syrian government in Damascus.
610010
Discuss
Popular comments
Shoot to kill, attack the invaders the way the talibans attacked the illegal occupation forces. It’s too much money for the thieves to get away with. Legal proceedings sequestering properties of say moronistan (aka usa) or the private contractors or some such process!
mmandrake
22 December, 16:49 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTField Hockey: India Clinch Bronze in Asian Champions Trophy After Tense Win Over Arch-Rival Pakistan
13:58 GMTDems Struggling to 'Get Something Done' on Biden's BBB Plan Amid Senator Manchin's Opposition
13:38 GMT'Going to Lenin's Country': Experience of Foreign Graduates of Russian Universities
13:37 GMTRussia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria
13:23 GMTSputnik Light: 100% of People Given Booster Jab Develop High Level of Antibodies, Study Says
12:56 GMTLiaoning Aircraft Carrier Group Holds Drills in 'Strategically Important' West Pacific
12:43 GMTPLA Reveals Details of Z-10 Attack Helicopter, 'Superior to Foreign Counterparts'
12:38 GMTIndia May Fail to Repel Chinese Offensive in Case of Escalation, Satellite Imagery Expert Says
12:19 GMTElon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
12:17 GMTItaly's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to Impose Sanctions on Russia in Gas Field
12:12 GMTDelhi's Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan to Curb Pollution
11:53 GMTDutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case
11:49 GMTIndian Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Shortlisted for Oscars 2022
11:28 GMTIndian Tax Sleuths Launch Massive Raids Against Chinese Mobile Manufacturers
11:25 GMTHarperCollins Says Dispute With Abramovich Over Book 'Putin's People' Settled
11:20 GMTPakistani MP Rejects Claim a Hindu Woman in Viral Video Was Targeted Because of Her Religion
10:57 GMTTrump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot
10:57 GMT'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future
10:51 GMTPiton de la Fournaise Volcano on France's Reunion Island Shows Signs of Eruption
10:46 GMTAustralia Outlines New Measures to Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread of Omicron Variant