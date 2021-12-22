https://sputniknews.com/20211222/recs-foreign-outlets-share-experiences-with-counterparts-from-russian-regions-1091724924.html

REC's Foreign Outlets Share Experiences With Counterparts From Russian Regions

“This year we have launched internships for regional Export Support Centres at REC overseas offices for the first time. We are grateful to Export Support Centres for participating in this initiative. In one month of the internship, the staff of Export Support Centres, with the support of REC overseas offices, organised business missions for export companies in their regions and achieved a certain success," Ksenia Tagirova, REC Senior Managing Director for Non-Financial Products and Foreign Network Development, said.According to Tagirova, the cooperation between REC and regional Export Support Centres has developed excellently. “Considering that many Export Support Centres are interested in exchanging experience, we plan to organise more internships in 2022,” Tagirova noted. Based on the results of the meetings, the participants discuss specific terms of transactions and deliveries for 2022. Furthermore, the Belgorod company Unicorn Ltd has already concluded an export contract with the Azerbaijan company GreenStream to deliver sanitary and engineering products worth almost $800,000.Business meetings for regional exporters were organized by the staff of Export Support Centres together with REC overseas offices. A total of more than 20 companies took part in the events.In Baku, as a result of the work done jointly by Yekaterina Basheva and Ivan Chebotarev, specialists from Export Support Centres in Nizhny Novgorod and Belgorod, the business mission of four export companies from Nizhny Novgorod (KETON, which produces paint and varnish materials, Drobmash, which makes crushing and screening equipment, the lumber producing business Borskaya Lesnaya Companiya, and the decking material company Rentcar) has been achieved.Furthermore, business missions of nine Belgorod companies from a variety of industries (construction industry, food production, agro-industry, light industry, production of medical and dental equipment) have been conducted. Among the companies were Unicorn Ltd, Mega Toys, and Belgorod Hydromechanical Plant.In Tashkent, the joint work of the REC’s representative office and Ilia Ryzhova, the lead foreign trade manager of the Tula Regional Fund Business Support Centre, has resulted in a business mission for nine companies from Tula Oblast. Among the companies were the producer of wooden poles for agriculture, Vinprof, the manufacturer of heat exchange equipment, Individual Entrepreneur Yemelyanov EO, Tula Mining Equipment Plant, Yasnogorsk Pumping Plant, food producer, Belev Pastila, consumer goods producer, Hozsfera, high-pressure pipe systems producer, Energomash, cosmetics company, Krasivoye Nachalo, and the producer of industrial robots and automation technologies, TOZ-Robototechnika.

