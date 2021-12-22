https://sputniknews.com/20211222/president-biden-announces-free-at-home-covid-19-tests-for-the-public-1091705465.html
President Biden Announces Free at Home COVID-19 Tests for the Public
President Biden Announces Free At Home COVID19 Tests for the Public
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including a Biden staffer testing positive for COVID19, and Americans being warned about a risk of Russian invasion in Ukraine.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | US Weapons in Ukraine, NATO Aggression, and President Putin UpsetJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Vaccine Segregation, Mayor De Blasio Leaving, and Lack of Accountability for Donald TrumpIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about President Putin's national address to NATO, Russia's military countermeasures, and Eastern Ukraine. Mark talked about Eastern Ukraine and the misinformation about the culture of Eastern Ukraine. Mark spoke on the low approval ratings of Ukrainian President Zelensky and President Putin's options towards addressing Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about the 2024 election, Donald Trump coming out as pro-vaccine, and the Republican party. Jason discussed the vaccine passport mandates in New York City and small businesses being hurt by lockdowns. Jason talked about having to leave New York City, to watch the new Spiderman and Republicans with Pfizer stock.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including a Biden staffer testing positive for COVID-19, and Americans being warned about a risk of Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | US Weapons in Ukraine, NATO Aggression, and President Putin Upset
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Vaccine Segregation, Mayor De Blasio Leaving, and Lack of Accountability for Donald Trump
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about President Putin's national address to NATO, Russia's military countermeasures, and Eastern Ukraine. Mark talked about Eastern Ukraine and the misinformation about the culture of Eastern Ukraine. Mark spoke on the low approval ratings of Ukrainian President Zelensky and President Putin's options towards addressing Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about the 2024 election, Donald Trump coming out as pro-vaccine, and the Republican party. Jason discussed the vaccine passport mandates in New York City and small businesses being hurt by lockdowns. Jason talked about having to leave New York City, to watch the new Spiderman and Republicans with Pfizer stock.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com