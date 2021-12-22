Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/poll-americans-dont-want-war-over-ukraine-omicron-on-the-rise-1091706299.html
Poll: Americans Don't Want War Over Ukraine; Omicron on the Rise
Poll: Americans Don't Want War Over Ukraine; Omicron on the Rise
22.12.2021
Poll: Americans Don't Want War Over Ukraine; Omicron on the Rise
A recent poll shows that 73 percent of Americans prefer that their leaders prioritize domestic policy over foreign adventurism.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the crisis in Eastern Europe. A recent poll shows that 73 percent of Americans prefer that their leaders prioritize domestic policy over foreign adventurism. Russian President Putin states that the US can't be trusted to keep its commitments.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. There is a considerable amount of dissent coming from the left flank of the Democratic Party now that the "Build Back Better" legislation has died. Also, we discuss the problems in the supply chain and inflation.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Recent reports claim that the omicron variant has become the dominant variant in the US in a matter of weeks, and New York is reportedly considering a lockdown. Also, reports from India say that the symptoms of the new variant are mild.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss potential food shortages on the horizon. Rising food prices due to inflation are predicted to continue on an upward trajectory. Alan Macleod's Mint Press news article argues that the rise of food prices will increase and likely contribute to political destabilization and social violence.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a trip to Asia to drum up support for the US hybrid war on China, and Presidents Putin and Xi are working to bypass the SWIFT payment system. Also, The New York Times is trying to cover up its misinformation on Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss civilian deaths from the US military. Norman Solomon argues that the Pentagon has never shown concern for civilian deaths. He continues to talk about the lack of concern for US civilians demonstrated by the US budget prioritizing military spending over social programs.Teri Matson, Latin American coordinator for CodePink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Chile's election has demonstrated a pattern of left-leaning anti-imperialist movements taking over in the Global South. Also, the UK steals Venezuela's gold and gives it to Juan Guaido.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the Russia-China strategic partnership. An interesting article on "The Saker" website discusses the partnership between the European and Asian superpowers and how they may use their combined strength to blunt malignant US hegemony.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
chile
china
Poll: Americans Don't Want War Over Ukraine; Omicron on the Rise

10:17 GMT 22.12.2021
Poll: Americans Don't Want War Over Ukraine; Omicron on the Rise
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
A recent poll shows that 73 percent of Americans prefer that their leaders prioritize domestic policy over foreign adventurism.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the crisis in Eastern Europe. A recent poll shows that 73 percent of Americans prefer that their leaders prioritize domestic policy over foreign adventurism. Russian President Putin states that the US can't be trusted to keep its commitments.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. There is a considerable amount of dissent coming from the left flank of the Democratic Party now that the "Build Back Better" legislation has died. Also, we discuss the problems in the supply chain and inflation.
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Recent reports claim that the omicron variant has become the dominant variant in the US in a matter of weeks, and New York is reportedly considering a lockdown. Also, reports from India say that the symptoms of the new variant are mild.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss potential food shortages on the horizon. Rising food prices due to inflation are predicted to continue on an upward trajectory. Alan Macleod's Mint Press news article argues that the rise of food prices will increase and likely contribute to political destabilization and social violence.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a trip to Asia to drum up support for the US hybrid war on China, and Presidents Putin and Xi are working to bypass the SWIFT payment system. Also, The New York Times is trying to cover up its misinformation on Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss civilian deaths from the US military. Norman Solomon argues that the Pentagon has never shown concern for civilian deaths. He continues to talk about the lack of concern for US civilians demonstrated by the US budget prioritizing military spending over social programs.
Teri Matson, Latin American coordinator for CodePink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Chile's election has demonstrated a pattern of left-leaning anti-imperialist movements taking over in the Global South. Also, the UK steals Venezuela's gold and gives it to Juan Guaido.
KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the Russia-China strategic partnership. An interesting article on "The Saker" website discusses the partnership between the European and Asian superpowers and how they may use their combined strength to blunt malignant US hegemony.
