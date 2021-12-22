https://sputniknews.com/20211222/perfectly-preserved-dinosaur-embryo-inside-fossilised-egg-discovered-in-china-1091714098.html

Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Discovered in China

Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Discovered in China

In a rare discovery, paleontologists have found a never-before-seen fossil of a complete baby dinosaur curled up inside an egg in Ganzhou, China.

2021-12-22T10:41+0000

2021-12-22T10:41+0000

2021-12-22T10:41+0000

dinosaur eggs

fossils

asia & pacific

china

dinosaur

dinosaurs

new discoveries

fossils

eggs

fossil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091717581_0:509:2048:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_09fc3a255ecc425be3afe193033ff8df.jpg

In a rare discovery, paleontologists have found a never-before-seen fossil of a complete baby dinosaur curled up inside an egg in Ganzhou, China.The palaeontologists named the 70-million-year-old fossilised embryo “Baby Yingliang” after the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in China, where it was stored.According to the study published in iScience, the egg was first uncovered in 2000, but it was put in storage for 10 years by museum staff, only to find it again during construction work last year. The pictures of the embryo showcase the fossil of a curled-up baby dinosaur inside its six-inch eggshell.Palaeontologist Professor Steve Brusatte, who was a part of the research team, tweeted that the embryo was on the brink of hatching.Co-author of the study Darla Zelenitsky said that finding embryonic dinosaur fossils in a distinctive posture during hatching is extremely rare. Zelenitsky shared that the stage at which embryonic dinosaur fossil was, looked like that of a modern bird, but it has small arms and claws rather than wings.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

dinosaur eggs, fossils, asia & pacific, china, dinosaur, dinosaurs, new discoveries, fossils, eggs, fossil, embryo