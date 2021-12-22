https://sputniknews.com/20211222/pacific-collective-vows-to-oppose-japan-dumping-fukushimas-nuclear-waste-in-ocean-1091723668.html

Pacific Collective Vows to Oppose Japan Dumping Fukushima’s Nuclear Waste in Ocean

Pacific Collective Vows to Oppose Japan Dumping Fukushima’s Nuclear Waste in Ocean

In April, Japan announced that it would dump over a million tons of wastewater from Fukushima’s crippled nuclear reactors in the Pacific Ocean from 2023. Soon... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-22T15:18+0000

2021-12-22T15:18+0000

2021-12-22T15:18+0000

fukushima daiichi nuclear power plant

pacific ocean

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

fukushima

fumio kishida

japan

china

nuclear waste

pacific

wastewater

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082622078_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04c3ab36476bf83bc66aa248e9c93d23.jpg

The Pacific Collective on Nuclear Issues, a group of civil society and student organisations, has categorically denied the veracity of a report released by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO), vowing to oppose Japan's planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.The strong objection comes a day after TEPCO submitted a detailed plan to the nuclear regulation authority seeking the release of accumulated wastewater into the sea. TEPCO said it would use an underwater tunnel to dispose of 1.28 million tons of contaminated water of the plant at a depth of 12 metres in the sea.The group said that the Radiological Impact Assessment violates several issues, including laws and international nuclear treaties that protect the Pacific peoples and environment.The collective accused Japan of wrongly prioritising convenience and costs over the short term and long term environmental and human cost of their planned actions. The group urged the Japanese government to develop alternatives to TEPCO's plans for using an Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) method to "treat highly radioactive wastewater to safe levels" for discharge into the Pacific Ocean. TEPCO claimed radioactive contamination would be removed from wastewater under the ALPS method, except toxic tritium.The Fukushima nuclear plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami. In October, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida assured people and foreign governments that Japan would address the concerns. However, the Japanese politician emphasised that the disposal of contaminated water in the ocean is the most realistic option.

pacific ocean

fukushima

japan

china

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

fukushima daiichi nuclear power plant, pacific ocean, international atomic energy agency (iaea), fukushima, fumio kishida, japan, china, nuclear waste, pacific, wastewater