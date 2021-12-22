https://sputniknews.com/20211222/over-100-missing-10-dead-following-jade-mine-landslide-in-northern-myanmar-reports-say-1091711590.html

Over 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say

Over 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say

More than 100 people are missing and around 10 others are thought to be dead following a jade mine landslide in the township of Hpakant in Kachin, the northernmost state of Myanmar.

2021-12-22T07:42+0000

2021-12-22T07:42+0000

2021-12-22T07:49+0000

myanmar

asia & pacific

mine

landslide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091711379_0:1131:2048:2283_1920x0_80_0_0_11799830425454e8f2ea62c39dc8ad31.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100 people are missing and around 10 others are thought to be dead following a jade mine landslide in the township of Hpakant in Kachin, the northernmost state of Myanmar, the news organisation Irrawaddy posted on Twitter on Wednesday.Myanmar's jade mines have faced a number of accidents over the past several years. The country produces around 90% of the world's jade supply, however, its mining is banned in the Hpakant region. This is usually overlooked by locals who are driven by lack of employment and impoverishment that have worsened since the start of the pandemic.In July 2020, the township witnessed one of its worst jade mine incidents when over 170 people died after mining waste collapsed into a lake.

myanmar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

myanmar, asia & pacific, mine, landslide