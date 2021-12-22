Omicron Associated With Two-Thirds Less Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization Than Delta - Study

Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
The coronavirus Omicron variant is associated with two-thirds lesser risk for an infected person to be hospitalized when compared to the Delta variant, a new study by a group of researchers from the University of Edinburgh found on Wednesday.
omicron covid strain
“These early national data suggest that Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization when compared to Delta,” according to the study results.The study also found that a booster shot is associated with a 57% reduction in the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 for Omicron and provides the greatest possible protection against Delta.On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the Omicron variant, which emerged in November in southern Africa, accounts now for nearly 75% of all new infections in the United States.Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is consistent evidence that Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants and infects vaccinated and recovered people.
18:57 GMT 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICSyringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words Omicron SARS-CoV-2 in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The coronavirus Omicron variant is associated with two-thirds lesser risk for an infected person to be hospitalized when compared to the Delta variant, a new study by a group of researchers from the University of Edinburgh found on Wednesday.
“These early national data suggest that Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization when compared to Delta,” according to the study results.
The study also found that a booster shot is associated with a 57% reduction in the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 for Omicron and provides the greatest possible protection against Delta.
On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the Omicron variant, which emerged in November in southern Africa, accounts now for nearly 75% of all new infections in the United States.
Empty vials of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Nice, France, November 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Study Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron Strain, WHO Says
18 December, 13:12 GMT
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is consistent evidence that Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants and infects vaccinated and recovered people.
