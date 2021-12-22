Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/norway-sees-spike-in-domestic-violence-amid-lockdown-immigrants-overrepresented-1091709068.html
Norway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented
Norway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented
Between March 2020 and December 2020, the number of reports of partner violence increased by 54 percent, compared with the year before, a recent Norwegian study has shown.
2021-12-22T06:30+0000
2021-12-22T06:30+0000
norway
domestic abuse
domestic violence
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18138/79/181387937_0:0:4256:2395_1920x0_80_0_0_4f5e7fa8416d689a5bfadbd42b20357d.jpg
The full lockdown, introduced in March 2020, has resulted in a spike in domestic violence, as many had to spend large parts of the day with cohabitants with a propensity for violence, a recent Norwegian study has found, citing both an increase in reports and the elevated pressure on various helplines.Between March 2020 and December 2020, the number of reports of partner violence increased by 54 percent, compared with the year before.The results also indicate that the reported violence during the shutdown may have been more serious than before.Before and during the lockdown, people with an immigrant background were overrepresented in the statistics of reported instances of domestic violence, but fewer cases were reported during this time. Merete Berg Nesset called this trend alarming, as it witnesses of violence that goes under the radar."Those with an immigrant background contacted the police to a lesser extent. We think this is worrying, as we know that many in this group are hard hit", she told the channel.Remarkably, the study also indicated an increase in female perpetrators, where the man in the relationship was the victim.While similar spikes in domestic violence were recorded in other parts of the world, where lockdowns were introduced, often coupled with spikes in substance abuse, Vibeke Ottesen, a homicide researcher at the University of Bergen, argued that the study is important."This is research that we really need. Many were worried that there could be an increase in violence in close relationships during the pandemic, but now we finally have figures that confirm that", Ottesen told NRK. "Now that we have the numbers, we can demand action", she argued.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/israel-registers-a-rise-in-domestic-violence-cases-authorities-struggling-to-cope-with-the-crisis-1091007181.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18138/79/181387937_275:0:4051:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_629befea48ce93ee64b12d549fd27124.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
norway, domestic abuse, domestic violence, scandinavia

Norway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented

06:30 GMT 22.12.2021
© Warren Goldswain Domestic violence
Domestic violence - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© Warren Goldswain
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Compared with previous years, a Norwegian report on domestic violence found an overrepresentation of immigrants, and, surprisingly, an increase in cases where women are the culprits and men are victims.
The full lockdown, introduced in March 2020, has resulted in a spike in domestic violence, as many had to spend large parts of the day with cohabitants with a propensity for violence, a recent Norwegian study has found, citing both an increase in reports and the elevated pressure on various helplines.
Between March 2020 and December 2020, the number of reports of partner violence increased by 54 percent, compared with the year before.

"This is a big increase. And these are cases that have actually been reviewed. We also know that there is large unreported number", Merete Berg Nesset, a researcher in security, prison, and forensic psychiatry at the Department of Mental Health at St. Olav's Hospital in Trondheim, told national broadcaster NRK.

The results also indicate that the reported violence during the shutdown may have been more serious than before.
Before and during the lockdown, people with an immigrant background were overrepresented in the statistics of reported instances of domestic violence, but fewer cases were reported during this time. Merete Berg Nesset called this trend alarming, as it witnesses of violence that goes under the radar.
"Those with an immigrant background contacted the police to a lesser extent. We think this is worrying, as we know that many in this group are hard hit", she told the channel.
Remarkably, the study also indicated an increase in female perpetrators, where the man in the relationship was the victim.
Israeli special forces police officers run during a drill simulating an attack on a bus, in the port of Ashdod, Israel (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
Israel Registers a Rise in Domestic Violence Cases; Authorities Struggling to Cope With the Crisis
25 November, 07:18 GMT
While similar spikes in domestic violence were recorded in other parts of the world, where lockdowns were introduced, often coupled with spikes in substance abuse, Vibeke Ottesen, a homicide researcher at the University of Bergen, argued that the study is important.

"This is research that we really need. Many were worried that there could be an increase in violence in close relationships during the pandemic, but now we finally have figures that confirm that", Ottesen told NRK. "Now that we have the numbers, we can demand action", she argued.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMTHarvard Professor Lieber Convicted in US for Covering Links to China
07:42 GMTOver 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say
07:37 GMTFinland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge
07:31 GMTUp to 15 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Attributed to Omicron Strain
07:23 GMTMayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation
07:06 GMTRafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments
06:55 GMTMeghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says
06:53 GMTAt Least 22 People Injured as Two Trains Collide in Tehran, Reports Say
06:40 GMTJ&K Politicians to Protest Against Modi Gov't as Hindu-Majority Region Gets More Electoral Power
06:30 GMTNorway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented
06:15 GMTUK Defence Secretary Wallace Meets NATO Chief Stoltenberg to Discuss Ukraine
06:07 GMTTrump 'Surprised, Very Appreciative' of Biden's Rare Praise of His Role in COVID Vaccine Rollout
06:06 GMT'They Weren't Empty Words': Robert Lewandowski Makes U-Turn Over His Criticism of Lionel Messi
05:44 GMTActing, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'
05:43 GMTNorway Registers 'Stoltenberg Effect' as Citizens Queue for Moderna Boosters
05:10 GMTDebate Flares Up as God Gets Removed From Famous Swedish Christmas Hymn
04:30 GMTIceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
03:56 GMT'It Won't Be Like This Forever': Bill Gates Hints Pandemic May End in 2022
03:36 GMTSarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations