Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/nhl-players-to-not-participate-in-winter-olympics-due-to-covid-19--1091725516.html
NHL Players to Not Participate in Winter Olympics Due to COVID-19
NHL Players to Not Participate in Winter Olympics Due to COVID-19
WASHINGTON, 22 December (Sputnik) - Players of the National Hockey League (NHL) will not be taking part in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing due to risks... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T15:57+0000
2021-12-22T15:57+0000
nhl
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107011/42/1070114287_0:0:2712:1526_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3fedaa1e732929bff6361ee7a4108b.jpg
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that more than 50 games have been postponed through 23 December because of the coronavirus, adding it was making Olympic participation unfeasible.The development stems from the NHL agreement that was reached last September. It stipulated a halt in the regular NHL season designed to provide the world's major players with a chance to compete in Beijing. But the deal could be terminated in case coronavirus-linked disruptions forced matches to be rescheduled during the Olympics window.The NHL has brought its Christmas break forward to shut down operations from Wednesday through 27 December.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107011/42/1070114287_179:0:2712:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_7acc4b083532de4b9fa688bcfd359f7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nhl

NHL Players to Not Participate in Winter Olympics Due to COVID-19

15:57 GMT 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Josie LepeVancouver Canucks' Anders Nilsson (31) makes a save against San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski (8) with the help of Canucks' Christopher Tanev (8) and Michael Del Zotto (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018
Vancouver Canucks' Anders Nilsson (31) makes a save against San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski (8) with the help of Canucks' Christopher Tanev (8) and Michael Del Zotto (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Josie Lepe
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, 22 December (Sputnik) - Players of the National Hockey League (NHL) will not be taking part in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing due to risks linked to the coronavirus pandemic and the newly discovered Omicron variant, NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) Executive Director Don Fehr said on Wednesday.

“Until very recently, we seemed to be on a clear path to go to Beijing. COVID-19 has unfortunately intervened, forcing dozens of games to be postponed this month alone. ... We need to utilize the Olympic period to reschedule these games”, Fehr said to the NHLPA, stressing that he expects NHL players to return to the Olympics in 2026.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that more than 50 games have been postponed through 23 December because of the coronavirus, adding it was making Olympic participation unfeasible.
The development stems from the NHL agreement that was reached last September. It stipulated a halt in the regular NHL season designed to provide the world's major players with a chance to compete in Beijing. But the deal could be terminated in case coronavirus-linked disruptions forced matches to be rescheduled during the Olympics window.
The NHL has brought its Christmas break forward to shut down operations from Wednesday through 27 December.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:56 GMTAmazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports
16:26 GMTAmericans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy, Poll Shows
16:13 GMTPegasus Spyware Scandal May Fuel Poland-EU Rule of Law Row
16:05 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Questions Jens Stoltenberg's Fitness for NATO Chief Post
15:59 GMTREC's Foreign Outlets Share Experiences With Counterparts From Russian Regions
15:58 GMTWhite House: US, Israel Agree Iran’s 'Rapidly Advancing' Nuke Programme is ‘Grave Threat’ to Peace
15:57 GMTNHL Players to Not Participate in Winter Olympics Due to COVID-19
15:21 GMTIndian Cops Halt Alleged Extortion of Star Child Aryan Khan Probe Accused in Cruise Ship Drug Case
15:18 GMTPacific Collective Vows to Oppose Japan Dumping Fukushima’s Nuclear Waste in Ocean
14:54 GMTTop Hindu Group's International President: 'Forced Religious Conversion is a Crime Against Humanity'
14:52 GMTEmergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker
14:39 GMTThousands of Earthquakes Hit Iceland Days After Volcano Eruption Ends
14:24 GMTAbout $100Bln in COVID Aid Were Stolen, US Secret Service Assesses
14:06 GMTUK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period to 7 Days
14:01 GMTChris Noth’s Comments About Rape Resurface as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
14:00 GMTField Hockey: India Clinch Bronze in Asian Champions Trophy After Tense Win Over Arch-Rival Pakistan
13:58 GMTDems Struggling to 'Get Something Done' on Biden's BBB Plan Amid Senator Manchin's Opposition
13:38 GMT'Going to Lenin's Country': Experience of Foreign Graduates of Russian Universities
13:37 GMTRussia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria
13:23 GMTSputnik Light: 100% of People Given Booster Jab Develop High Level of Antibodies, Study Says