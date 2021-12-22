https://sputniknews.com/20211222/nhl-players-to-not-participate-in-winter-olympics-due-to-covid-19--1091725516.html

NHL Players to Not Participate in Winter Olympics Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, 22 December (Sputnik) - Players of the National Hockey League (NHL) will not be taking part in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing due to risks... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that more than 50 games have been postponed through 23 December because of the coronavirus, adding it was making Olympic participation unfeasible.The development stems from the NHL agreement that was reached last September. It stipulated a halt in the regular NHL season designed to provide the world's major players with a chance to compete in Beijing. But the deal could be terminated in case coronavirus-linked disruptions forced matches to be rescheduled during the Olympics window.The NHL has brought its Christmas break forward to shut down operations from Wednesday through 27 December.

