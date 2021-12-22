Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/nasa-delays-james-webb-space-telescope-launch-to-christmas-day---statement-1091706506.html
NASA Delays James Webb Space Telescope Launch to Christmas Day - Statement
NASA Delays James Webb Space Telescope Launch to Christmas Day - Statement
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA is delaying the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope mission from French Guiana from Friday, December 24 to Saturday, Christmas... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T02:03+0000
2021-12-22T01:58+0000
nasa
french guiana
christmas
james webb space telescope (jwst)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15662/28/156622853_0:56:469:319_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd50f88eb6017c4fe37e6f6809024fd.jpg
“[D]ue to adverse weather conditions at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, the flight VA256 to launch Webb - initially scheduled for December 24 - is being postponed,” NASA said in the update on Tuesday. “The new targeted launch date is December 25, as early as possible.”The new proposed launch window time on Saturday will be between 7:20 a.m. and 7:52 a.m., Washington, DC time, which is between 9:20 a.m. and 9:52 a.m. local launch time in Kourou, the update said.On Wednesday evening, another weather forecast will be issued in order to confirm the date of December 25. The Ariane 5 launch vehicle and Webb are in stable and safe conditions in the Final Assembly Building, according to NASA.
french guiana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15662/28/156622853_0:12:469:363_1920x0_80_0_0_b0de34c7ef12bcee08a9e43fd5abc8dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, french guiana, christmas, james webb space telescope (jwst)

NASA Delays James Webb Space Telescope Launch to Christmas Day - Statement

02:03 GMT 22.12.2021
© NASAJames Webb space telescope to replace Hubble
James Webb space telescope to replace Hubble - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© NASA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA is delaying the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope mission from French Guiana from Friday, December 24 to Saturday, Christmas Day, the US space agency announced in an update.
“[D]ue to adverse weather conditions at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, the flight VA256 to launch Webb - initially scheduled for December 24 - is being postponed,” NASA said in the update on Tuesday. “The new targeted launch date is December 25, as early as possible.”
The new proposed launch window time on Saturday will be between 7:20 a.m. and 7:52 a.m., Washington, DC time, which is between 9:20 a.m. and 9:52 a.m. local launch time in Kourou, the update said.
“NASA and Arianespace successfully completed the Launch Readiness Review for the James Webb Space Telescope on Dec. 21. The team authorized the Ariane 5 rocket carrying Webb to rollout and the start of launch sequencing for the mission,” the update added.
On Wednesday evening, another weather forecast will be issued in order to confirm the date of December 25. The Ariane 5 launch vehicle and Webb are in stable and safe conditions in the Final Assembly Building, according to NASA.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:03 GMTNASA Delays James Webb Space Telescope Launch to Christmas Day - Statement
01:15 GMTUN Proposing Paying Taliban Almost $6 Millon for Protection in Afghanistan - Reports
01:06 GMTAlex Jones, Michael Flynn Launch Separate Suits to Dodge January 6 Committee Subpoenas
00:46 GMTDHS to Redirect Trump-Era Border Wall Cash to Close US-Mexico Barrier Gaps, Fix Erosion Issues
00:13 GMTIDF’s Former Intel Chief Hayman Admits Israel Was Involved in Soleimani’s Assassination
YesterdayListen: NASA Reveals Eerie Sounds of the Solar System’s Largest Moon
YesterdayUS City of Chicago to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination in Public Places - Mayor
YesterdayOmicron Fears Upstage Holiday Cheer
YesterdayFDA Approves Bimonthly HIV Prevention Shot More Effective Than Existing PrEP Medications
YesterdayPentagon to Report to Congress on Missing Weapons Following Media Investigation
YesterdayAt Least 40% of Registered US Voters Think Biden, Democrats Have Under-Performed - Poll
YesterdayFauci Fires Back, Says Fox News Host 'Should Be Fired On the Spot' for Violent 'Kill Shot' Rhetoric
YesterdayUS Considering Halting Russia's Imports of Smartphone, Aircraft and Auto Parts - Reports
YesterdayItalian Football Icon Marco Tardelli Blasts 'Arrogant' Liverpool After Tottenham Clash
YesterdayPolish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Fears for Life if Returned
YesterdayNHL Will Reportedly Miss Olympic Games Due to COVID-19
YesterdayBiden: Omicron Outbreak Will Not Send US 'Back to March 2020'
YesterdayPresident Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Fight Against COVID as Omicron Cases Rise in US
YesterdayAcademic: Russian Military Has Pretty Good Tactics, Acts Fast, & is Very Well Equipped
YesterdayRussia Considers NATO’s Further Expansion to Its Borders a ‘Red Line’, Foreign Minister Says