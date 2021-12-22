https://sputniknews.com/20211222/moscow-berlin-does-everything-to-make-rt-satellite-broadcasting-in-germany-impossible-1091712118.html

Moscow: Berlin Doing Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadcasting in Germany Impossible

Moscow: Berlin Doing Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadcasting in Germany Impossible

Berlin, without any legal basis, is doing everything to make the broadcasting of Russia's RT DE channel via satellite impossible, which is a direct obstacle to the work of journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2021-12-22T08:00+0000

2021-12-22T08:00+0000

2021-12-22T08:03+0000

russia

germany

rt

maria zakharova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089511492_0:347:3023:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c1e76bf00e7a9cb17ff06c34174744.jpg

"There simply cannot be any [legal grounds]", the diplomat stressed.Last week, the head of the German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against RT due to the launch of a programme, allegedly without a broadcast license in Germany.According to the news agency DPA, the result of such an investigation could theoretically be a ban on broadcasting and a fine of up to 500,000 euros (over $565,000).

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, germany, rt, maria zakharova