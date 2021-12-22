Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/moscow-berlin-does-everything-to-make-rt-satellite-broadcasting-in-germany-impossible-1091712118.html
Moscow: Berlin Doing Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadcasting in Germany Impossible
Moscow: Berlin Doing Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadcasting in Germany Impossible
Berlin, without any legal basis, is doing everything to make the broadcasting of Russia's RT DE channel via satellite impossible, which is a direct obstacle to the work of journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"There simply cannot be any [legal grounds]", the diplomat stressed.Last week, the head of the German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against RT due to the launch of a programme, allegedly without a broadcast license in Germany.According to the news agency DPA, the result of such an investigation could theoretically be a ban on broadcasting and a fine of up to 500,000 euros (over $565,000).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Berlin, without any legal basis, is doing everything to make the broadcasting of Russia's RT DE channel via satellite impossible, which is a direct obstacle to the work of journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Germany is doing everything to block and not just suspend, but to make broadcasting of the RT DE via satellite impossible. This is direct interference in the work of journalists. This is not just interference, it is obstruction of the work of journalists in the most blatant way", Zakharova told the show SolovyovLive on YouTube.

"There simply cannot be any [legal grounds]", the diplomat stressed.
Last week, the head of the German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against RT due to the launch of a programme, allegedly without a broadcast license in Germany.
According to the news agency DPA, the result of such an investigation could theoretically be a ban on broadcasting and a fine of up to 500,000 euros (over $565,000).
