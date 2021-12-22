Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/meghan-markle-may-testify-in-prince-andrews-sexual-abuse-case-virginia-giuffres-lawyer-says-1091707915.html
Meghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says
Meghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says
The Duke of York faces accusations from American Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced into an intimate relationship with Andrew when she was a minor. The royal has categorically denied the accusations.
2021-12-22T06:55+0000
2021-12-22T06:55+0000
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
sexual abuse
meghan markle
virginia roberts giuffre
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091707889_0:124:2514:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_e296ba0f7ac470c767b38a173b4fe075.jpg
Meghan Markle may testify in Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case, David Boies, a lawyer who represents the royal's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has said. According to the attorney, the Duchess of Sussex may have vital information about Prince Andrew and is a member of the Royal Family who could be counted on to "tell the truth".Another reason why the lawyer considers Meghan Markle a valuable witness is that she is a citizen of the United States and now resides in California, hence is subject to the jurisdiction of the country's courts.Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and became a member of the Royal Family when she married the Duke of Sussex in 2018. In January 2020, six months after the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal broke out, the couple announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and move to North America in order to become financially independent.Allegations Against Prince Andrew and Other Potential WitnessesVirginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) is one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier who was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. His social circle included many powerful individuals – former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, ex-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates, actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, and royals (Prince Andrew).Giuffre claims that when she was 17 she was trafficked to London by Epstein and his purported accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. The 38-year-old has also alleged that the Duke of York had sex with her without her consent on two other separate occasions. Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the accusations. In an interview with the BBC he insisted he had never met Giuffre and said he had an alibi for the day the purported sexual intercourse occurred in London. Doubts have been cast on his statements as there is at least one photo showing the royal with the young Giuffre (Prince Andrew says the image was doctored) and there are at least two individuals who claimed to have seen him with the girl – in a nightclub and on Jeffrey Epstein's private Island.Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the royal in New York this August seeking "accountability" from Prince Andrew and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from the Duke of York. Her legal team previously suggested that close relatives of the Duke of York and his aides may be called to testify during the trial. In particular, his former wife Sarah Ferguson, who says she can confirm the royal's alibi. Other senior members of the family – Prince Charles, Prince Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, and Prince William – could also be called to give deposition.David Boies said that the legal team doesn't have plans to call Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew's mother, to testify. "Out of respect and deference" and because of her age, the lawyer said.Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, a month after his arrest on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. His alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is now on trial in New York. Maxwell, the daughter of UK billionaire Robert Maxwell, is said to have introduced Prince Andrew to Epstein. She faces eight charges including enticing a minor as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts.Several alleged victims of Epstein testified during her trial. They accused Maxwell of luring them into the hands of the financier by promising well-paid jobs in the house of the millionaire. Her legal team insists she is innocent and has been made a scapegoat for Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.The jury, comprised of six men and six women, ended their second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. They have asked to see the transcripts of testimonies from three female accusers and whether they can consider the testimony of one woman as evidence that might support the counts of conspiracy that Maxwell faces. The jury will resume deliberations on Wednesday with the verdict expected this month.
Hearsay if she "heard" people talk about it. She has cooked her goose this vixen.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091707889_411:0:2503:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_23aa2053651823b8e555e949a1fbd8a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, sexual abuse, meghan markle, virginia roberts giuffre, uk

Meghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says

06:55 GMT 22.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH(L-R) Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, are seated as they attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019
(L-R) Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, are seated as they attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Duke of York faces accusations from American Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced into an intimate relationship with Andrew when she was a minor. The royal has categorically denied the accusations. His legal team is now fighting to have the lawsuit dismissed by the judge.
Meghan Markle may testify in Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case, David Boies, a lawyer who represents the royal's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has said. According to the attorney, the Duchess of Sussex may have vital information about Prince Andrew and is a member of the Royal Family who could be counted on to "tell the truth".

"She is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it", Boies said.

Another reason why the lawyer considers Meghan Markle a valuable witness is that she is a citizen of the United States and now resides in California, hence is subject to the jurisdiction of the country's courts.

Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and became a member of the Royal Family when she married the Duke of Sussex in 2018. In January 2020, six months after the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal broke out, the couple announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and move to North America in order to become financially independent.

Allegations Against Prince Andrew and Other Potential Witnesses

Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) is one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier who was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. His social circle included many powerful individuals – former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, ex-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates, actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, and royals (Prince Andrew).

Giuffre claims that when she was 17 she was trafficked to London by Epstein and his purported accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. The 38-year-old has also alleged that the Duke of York had sex with her without her consent on two other separate occasions.
Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the accusations. In an interview with the BBC he insisted he had never met Giuffre and said he had an alibi for the day the purported sexual intercourse occurred in London. Doubts have been cast on his statements as there is at least one photo showing the royal with the young Giuffre (Prince Andrew says the image was doctored) and there are at least two individuals who claimed to have seen him with the girl – in a nightclub and on Jeffrey Epstein's private Island.

Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the royal in New York this August seeking "accountability" from Prince Andrew and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from the Duke of York.
Her legal team previously suggested that close relatives of the Duke of York and his aides may be called to testify during the trial. In particular, his former wife Sarah Ferguson, who says she can confirm the royal's alibi. Other senior members of the family – Prince Charles, Prince Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, and Prince William – could also be called to give deposition.

David Boies said that the legal team doesn't have plans to call Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew's mother, to testify. "Out of respect and deference" and because of her age, the lawyer said.

Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, a month after his arrest on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. His alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is now on trial in New York. Maxwell, the daughter of UK billionaire Robert Maxwell, is said to have introduced Prince Andrew to Epstein. She faces eight charges including enticing a minor as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts.

Several alleged victims of Epstein testified during her trial. They accused Maxwell of luring them into the hands of the financier by promising well-paid jobs in the house of the millionaire. Her legal team insists she is innocent and has been made a scapegoat for Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.
The jury, comprised of six men and six women, ended their second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. They have asked to see the transcripts of testimonies from three female accusers and whether they can consider the testimony of one woman as evidence that might support the counts of conspiracy that Maxwell faces. The jury will resume deliberations on Wednesday with the verdict expected this month.
012002
Discuss
Popular comments
Hearsay if she "heard" people talk about it. She has cooked her goose this vixen.
QAQuestion All
22 December, 10:43 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMTHarvard Professor Lieber Convicted in US for Covering Links to China
07:42 GMTOver 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say
07:37 GMTFinland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge
07:31 GMTUp to 15 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Attributed to Omicron Strain
07:23 GMTMayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation
07:06 GMTRafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments
06:55 GMTMeghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says
06:53 GMTAt Least 22 People Injured as Two Trains Collide in Tehran, Reports Say
06:40 GMTJ&K Politicians to Protest Against Modi Gov't as Hindu-Majority Region Gets More Electoral Power
06:30 GMTNorway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented
06:15 GMTUK Defence Secretary Wallace Meets NATO Chief Stoltenberg to Discuss Ukraine
06:07 GMTTrump 'Surprised, Very Appreciative' of Biden's Rare Praise of His Role in COVID Vaccine Rollout
06:06 GMT'They Weren't Empty Words': Robert Lewandowski Makes U-Turn Over His Criticism of Lionel Messi
05:44 GMTActing, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'
05:43 GMTNorway Registers 'Stoltenberg Effect' as Citizens Queue for Moderna Boosters
05:10 GMTDebate Flares Up as God Gets Removed From Famous Swedish Christmas Hymn
04:30 GMTIceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
03:56 GMT'It Won't Be Like This Forever': Bill Gates Hints Pandemic May End in 2022
03:36 GMTSarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations