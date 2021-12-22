https://sputniknews.com/20211222/mayor-of-madrid-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1091710752.html

Mayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19

The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, announced late on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after taking PCR and antigen tests, advising caution as the country experiences a new wave of the pandemic.

Another well-known Spanish politician Teodoro Garcia Egea, the secretary general of the opposition People's Party, also tested positive for COVID-19.On Tuesday, Spanish media outlets reported that over 30 members of the lower house of the Spanish Parliament had been forced to go into quarantine after they fell ill or had been in contact with those infected.Spain has been experiencing the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth of new cases continues, despite the country's vaccination rate being among the highest in the world with 90% of the population fully vaccinated. In the past two weeks, Spain's infection rate has been 609 per 100,000 of the population. Over the weekend it spiked by 100 points.The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the country for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 5.585 million with 88,887 deaths.

