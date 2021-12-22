https://sputniknews.com/20211222/manchin-humiliates-democrats-will-they-learn-their-lesson-1091699766.html
Manchin Humiliates Democrats, Will They Learn Their Lesson?
Manchin Humiliates Democrats, Will They Learn Their Lesson?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Congressional progressives' misplaced anger at Manchin, what's next for Biden with his agenda officially done for, and what really happened on January 6th.
joe biden
us
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
roger stone
fault lines
radio
Manchin Humiliates Democrats, Will They Learn Their Lesson?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Congressional progressives’ misplaced anger at Manchin, what’s next for Biden with his agenda officially done for, and what really happened on January 6th.
Guests:Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | What’s Next for Biden With BBB Dead and Buried?Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Still No Investigation Into Suspected FBI Agent ProvocateurIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about Congressional progressives' apoplectic anger at Joe Manchin and why perhaps they should be more angry with themselves.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to talk about Joe Manchin formally strangling Biden’s agenda, whether that signals a party switch for Manchin, and what the president’s next move is.In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the latest in the saga of Ray Epps and what really happened at the Capitol on January 6th.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Manchin Humiliates Democrats, Will They Learn Their Lesson?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Congressional progressives’ misplaced anger at Manchin, what’s next for Biden with his agenda officially done for, and what really happened on January 6th.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | What’s Next for Biden With BBB Dead and Buried?
Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Still No Investigation Into Suspected FBI Agent Provocateur
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about Congressional progressives' apoplectic anger at Joe Manchin and why perhaps they should be more angry with themselves.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to talk about Joe Manchin formally strangling Biden’s agenda, whether that signals a party switch for Manchin, and what the president’s next move is.
In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the latest in the saga of Ray Epps and what really happened at the Capitol on January 6th.
