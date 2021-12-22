Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/madagascar-minister-survives-helicopter-crash-swims-for-12-hours-after-flying-to-shipwreck-site-1091714726.html
Madagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
Madagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
The number of victims in a boat accident off the coast of Madagascar has risen to 64, while 24 people still remain missing, according to the Maritime and River... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T09:06+0000
2021-12-22T09:06+0000
madagascar
africa
shipwreck
helicopter crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15811/46/158114602_0:0:467:264_1920x0_80_0_0_7abbbaf94e57f56f7b61dce097f25ae5.jpg
The search operation is ongoing as some 20 people remain missing, according to the news agency. The vessel (a cargo ship, which was not allowed to carry passengers) sank on Monday with at least 138 people on board, APMF said.After that, a helicopter, dispatched to inspect the site of the shipwreck, crashed in the area. However, a Madagascan minister who was on board - Secretary of State for Police Serge Gelle - managed to survive the accident and swam about 12 hours to shore.Gelle, as well as another police officer, who survived the accident, reached land in the seaside town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday. According to Police Chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy, Gelle used one of the seats as a flotation device.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15811/46/158114602_49:0:464:311_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb6cc57c003338e616389e98ff1e035.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
madagascar, africa, shipwreck, helicopter crash

Madagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site

09:06 GMT 22.12.2021
© RIA Novosti . Anton DenisovThe capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo
The capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© RIA Novosti . Anton Denisov
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The number of victims in a boat accident off the coast of Madagascar has risen to 64, while 24 people still remain missing, according to the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF).
The search operation is ongoing as some 20 people remain missing, according to the news agency. The vessel (a cargo ship, which was not allowed to carry passengers) sank on Monday with at least 138 people on board, APMF said.
After that, a helicopter, dispatched to inspect the site of the shipwreck, crashed in the area. However, a Madagascan minister who was on board - Secretary of State for Police Serge Gelle - managed to survive the accident and swam about 12 hours to shore.
Gelle, as well as another police officer, who survived the accident, reached land in the seaside town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday. According to Police Chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy, Gelle used one of the seats as a flotation device.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:18 GMTFirst Round of Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees Set for Early 2022, Lavrov Says
09:06 GMTMadagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
08:50 GMTEggnog. Shaken, Not Stirred: UK Intelligence Agency MI6 Releases Christmas Card…Featuring Spy Santa
08:46 GMTEU Satellite Operator Takes RT's German TV Broadcast Off Air
08:33 GMTTrump Used Epstein's Private Plane at Least Seven Times, Documents Suggest
08:27 GMTChinese Army Reportedly Improving Its Electronic Warfare Capabilities Near South China Sea
08:24 GMTAndrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2022 Opens for Entries
08:22 GMT'It's a Shame...We Should Have Won': Xavi Laments Missed Chances in Barcelona-Sevilla Draw
08:00 GMTMoscow: Berlin Doing Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadcasting in Germany Impossible
07:47 GMTHarvard Professor Lieber Convicted in US for Covering Links to China
07:42 GMTOver 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say
07:37 GMTFinland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge
07:31 GMTUp to 15 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Attributed to Omicron Strain
07:23 GMTMayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation
07:06 GMTRafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments
06:55 GMTMeghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says
06:53 GMTAt Least 22 People Injured as Two Trains Collide in Tehran, Reports Say
06:40 GMTJ&K Politicians to Protest Against Modi Gov't as Hindu-Majority Region Gets More Electoral Power
06:30 GMTNorway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented