Madagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site

The number of victims in a boat accident off the coast of Madagascar has risen to 64, while 24 people still remain missing, according to the Maritime and River... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

The search operation is ongoing as some 20 people remain missing, according to the news agency. The vessel (a cargo ship, which was not allowed to carry passengers) sank on Monday with at least 138 people on board, APMF said.After that, a helicopter, dispatched to inspect the site of the shipwreck, crashed in the area. However, a Madagascan minister who was on board - Secretary of State for Police Serge Gelle - managed to survive the accident and swam about 12 hours to shore.Gelle, as well as another police officer, who survived the accident, reached land in the seaside town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday. According to Police Chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy, Gelle used one of the seats as a flotation device.

