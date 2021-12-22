https://sputniknews.com/20211222/kazakhstan-says-considering-offers-from-russian-us-other-firms-for-nuclear-power-plant-1091883929.html
Kazakhstan Says Considering Offers From Russian, US, Other Firms for Nuclear Power Plant
Kazakhstan Says Considering Offers From Russian, US, Other Firms for Nuclear Power Plant
Kazakhstan is currently considering partnership proposals from Russian, US, French and Chinese companies for building the country's first nuclear power plant, Almassadam Satkaliyev, the chief executive officer of the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, said on Wednesday.
2021-12-22T14:36+0000
2021-12-22T14:36+0000
2021-12-29T11:12+0000
rosatom
russia
asia & pacific
kazakhstan
nuclear power
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105928/69/1059286924_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_642bcbc794b038e0cad89150a591fc27.jpg
According to Satkaliyev, when making a final decision, the Kazakh authorities will take into account a whole range of criteria, including the safety of technologies, the experience in the construction and operation of nuclear reactors.He highlighted, however, the proposal of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom as one of the most effective.When asked about the duration of the construction, Satkaliyev said that the average period is expected to be from 10 to 15 years. The design phase of the project alone may take up to three years, he added.Earlier in the day, Satkaliyev said that the Ulken village located in the region of Almaty may be chosen as location of the nuclear power plant with a capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts with a possible subsequent expansion.In September, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the country needs a nuclear power plant and that the issue should be analyzed in detail. The president instructed the government and the Samruk-Kazyna fund to study the possibility of developing nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105928/69/1059286924_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0857edf56bb32d5fc3ccdab231c792b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rosatom, russia, asia & pacific, kazakhstan, nuclear power
Kazakhstan Says Considering Offers From Russian, US, Other Firms for Nuclear Power Plant
14:36 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 29.12.2021)
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is currently considering partnership proposals from Russian, US, French and Chinese companies for building the country's first nuclear power plant, Almassadam Satkaliyev, the chief executive officer of the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, said on Wednesday.
"There are several proposals from key manufacturers of nuclear power plants. There are proposals from Russia, from China, from France, two proposals are from American equipment manufacturers," he told reporters at a government meeting.
According to Satkaliyev, when making a final decision, the Kazakh authorities will take into account a whole range of criteria, including the safety of technologies, the experience in the construction and operation of nuclear reactors.
"The issue of prices, the possibility of localizing fuel assemblies, that is fuel for these stations in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the possibility of localizing … other elements of production in Kazakhstan will also be taken into account," Satkaliyev added.
He highlighted, however, the proposal of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom as one of the most effective.
"One of the most effective decisions regarding the large-scale construction is the proposal from Rosatom, and this will, certainly, be taken into account when making a decision," the head of Samruk-Kazyna noted.
When asked about the duration of the construction, Satkaliyev said that the average period is expected to be from 10 to 15 years. The design phase of the project alone may take up to three years, he added.
Earlier in the day, Satkaliyev said that the Ulken village located in the region of Almaty may be chosen as location of the nuclear power plant with a capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts with a possible subsequent expansion.
In September, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the country needs a nuclear power plant and that the issue should be analyzed in detail. The president instructed the government and the Samruk-Kazyna fund to study the possibility of developing nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.