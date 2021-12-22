https://sputniknews.com/20211222/kazakhstan-says-considering-offers-from-russian-us-other-firms-for-nuclear-power-plant-1091883929.html

Kazakhstan Says Considering Offers From Russian, US, Other Firms for Nuclear Power Plant

Kazakhstan Says Considering Offers From Russian, US, Other Firms for Nuclear Power Plant

Kazakhstan is currently considering partnership proposals from Russian, US, French and Chinese companies for building the country's first nuclear power plant, Almassadam Satkaliyev, the chief executive officer of the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, said on Wednesday.

2021-12-22T14:36+0000

2021-12-22T14:36+0000

2021-12-29T11:12+0000

rosatom

russia

asia & pacific

kazakhstan

nuclear power

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105928/69/1059286924_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_642bcbc794b038e0cad89150a591fc27.jpg

According to Satkaliyev, when making a final decision, the Kazakh authorities will take into account a whole range of criteria, including the safety of technologies, the experience in the construction and operation of nuclear reactors.He highlighted, however, the proposal of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom as one of the most effective.When asked about the duration of the construction, Satkaliyev said that the average period is expected to be from 10 to 15 years. The design phase of the project alone may take up to three years, he added.Earlier in the day, Satkaliyev said that the Ulken village located in the region of Almaty may be chosen as location of the nuclear power plant with a capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts with a possible subsequent expansion.In September, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the country needs a nuclear power plant and that the issue should be analyzed in detail. The president instructed the government and the Samruk-Kazyna fund to study the possibility of developing nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

rosatom, russia, asia & pacific, kazakhstan, nuclear power