Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/kazakhstan-says-considering-offers-from-russian-us-other-firms-for-nuclear-power-plant-1091883929.html
Kazakhstan Says Considering Offers From Russian, US, Other Firms for Nuclear Power Plant
Kazakhstan Says Considering Offers From Russian, US, Other Firms for Nuclear Power Plant
Kazakhstan is currently considering partnership proposals from Russian, US, French and Chinese companies for building the country's first nuclear power plant, Almassadam Satkaliyev, the chief executive officer of the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, said on Wednesday.
2021-12-22T14:36+0000
2021-12-29T11:12+0000
rosatom
russia
asia & pacific
kazakhstan
nuclear power
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105928/69/1059286924_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_642bcbc794b038e0cad89150a591fc27.jpg
According to Satkaliyev, when making a final decision, the Kazakh authorities will take into account a whole range of criteria, including the safety of technologies, the experience in the construction and operation of nuclear reactors.He highlighted, however, the proposal of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom as one of the most effective.When asked about the duration of the construction, Satkaliyev said that the average period is expected to be from 10 to 15 years. The design phase of the project alone may take up to three years, he added.Earlier in the day, Satkaliyev said that the Ulken village located in the region of Almaty may be chosen as location of the nuclear power plant with a capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts with a possible subsequent expansion.In September, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the country needs a nuclear power plant and that the issue should be analyzed in detail. The president instructed the government and the Samruk-Kazyna fund to study the possibility of developing nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105928/69/1059286924_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0857edf56bb32d5fc3ccdab231c792b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rosatom, russia, asia & pacific, kazakhstan, nuclear power

Kazakhstan Says Considering Offers From Russian, US, Other Firms for Nuclear Power Plant

14:36 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 29.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bank2017 Moscow International Open Innovations Forum
2017 Moscow International Open Innovations Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is currently considering partnership proposals from Russian, US, French and Chinese companies for building the country's first nuclear power plant, Almassadam Satkaliyev, the chief executive officer of the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, said on Wednesday.

"There are several proposals from key manufacturers of nuclear power plants. There are proposals from Russia, from China, from France, two proposals are from American equipment manufacturers," he told reporters at a government meeting.

According to Satkaliyev, when making a final decision, the Kazakh authorities will take into account a whole range of criteria, including the safety of technologies, the experience in the construction and operation of nuclear reactors.

"The issue of prices, the possibility of localizing fuel assemblies, that is fuel for these stations in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the possibility of localizing … other elements of production in Kazakhstan will also be taken into account," Satkaliyev added.

He highlighted, however, the proposal of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom as one of the most effective.

"One of the most effective decisions regarding the large-scale construction is the proposal from Rosatom, and this will, certainly, be taken into account when making a decision," the head of Samruk-Kazyna noted.

When asked about the duration of the construction, Satkaliyev said that the average period is expected to be from 10 to 15 years. The design phase of the project alone may take up to three years, he added.
Earlier in the day, Satkaliyev said that the Ulken village located in the region of Almaty may be chosen as location of the nuclear power plant with a capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts with a possible subsequent expansion.
In September, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the country needs a nuclear power plant and that the issue should be analyzed in detail. The president instructed the government and the Samruk-Kazyna fund to study the possibility of developing nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:21 GMTGlory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
12:15 GMTOpposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power
12:04 GMTHamas Slams PNA Leader Abbas for Meeting Israeli Defence Minister for First Time in 10 Years
11:58 GMTLawyer: Dems Trying to Deprive Trump of Executive Privilege, But Used It to Cover Up Their Own Flaws
11:20 GMTIndian Traders Fear Losses as Gov't Goes for Stringent Market Curbs Amid COVID Case Surge in Delhi
10:56 GMTFormer US National Security Adviser John Bolton Calls for NATO to 'Stand Up to Russia'
10:35 GMTHasta la Vista…Hollywood Star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Journalist Maria Shriver Finalise Divorce
10:30 GMTBroadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19
10:22 GMTUS Military Budget Hike to 'Support Taiwan' Will Make Few Ripples in Pacific
10:00 GMTIncoming NYC Comptroller Who Vowed to 'Defund Police' to Have NYPD Security Detail
09:57 GMTSaddam Hussein's Lawyers Say American Advisers Influenced Trial, Pressured Defence
09:23 GMTAnother Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Criticism of J.K.Rowling Over Trans Views
09:08 GMTWashington State Lawmakers Offer to Ease Drive-by Shooting Sentencing for Sake of 'Racial Equity'
08:52 GMTNearly 800 Omicron Cases Detected in India, Most in Delhi
08:47 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Baerbock Will Not Attend 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
08:38 GMTForbes: Telegram Founder Tops List of Russian Billionaires Getting Richer in 2021
08:30 GMT2022 May Become 'Year of the Squeeze' for UK Families Due to Soaring Inflation and Higher Taxes
08:23 GMTOrgy Gone Wrong: US Yacht Mogul Robbed and Killed in Luxurious Madrid Hotel After Being Promised Sex
07:03 GMTPutin and Lukashenko to Hold Bilateral Meeting in St. Petersburg
06:52 GMTOutrage as Amazon's Alexa Voice Assistant Recommends a 10-Year-Old to Touch Live Plug With Coin