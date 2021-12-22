Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/israel-could-attack-irans-nuclear-programme-tomorrow-if-needed-says-air-force-future-head-1091726758.html
Israel Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head
Israel Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head
Earlier this week, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan arrvied in Israel to hold detailed discussions with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel claims is used to develop nuclear weapons.
2021-12-22T17:37+0000
2021-12-22T17:37+0000
p5+1
middle east
united states
iran
nuclear program
israel
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_0:122:1590:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_fb87c617bbd2d69a49116a1f3e478064.jpg
Israel has the wherewithal to attack Iran’s nuclear programme successfully tomorrow if needed, major-general Tomer Bar, incoming commander of the country’s Air Force, has said. Speaking to Yediot Aharonot, Bar, who commands the Force Design Directorate, suggested Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will attack Tehran’s nuclear facilities should talks between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of negotiators fail.The major-general has dismissed reports that a lack of funding was hindering IDF’s missions. "We equipped ourselves with F-35s. We procured thousands of Iron Dome interceptors for multi-layer defense", Bar said.The commander also touched on last week’s report from The New York Times, which said that the United States had rejected Israel’s request to speed up supplies of Boeing’s KC-46 Pegasus refuelling aircraft. The jets were to be delivered under the $2.4 billion deal the United States and Israel signed last year. According to the newspaper, Israel considers the aircraft is "critical to striking Iran’s nuclear facilities". KC-46’s characteristics allow the plane to refuel three jets at once in four minutes.Bar said that he doesn’t know why the White House rejected Israel’s request, but stressed that he has not "yet exhausted the possibility of getting at least two [jets] in advance".His interview comes a week after media reports said that Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had allegedly stated that Israel is preparing for a military option to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.Israel and Iran have had a tense relationship since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran. At the time, the supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini adopted a sharp anti-Israeli stance and cut off all ties with its neighbour. Over the years, both sides have engaged in tit-for-tat incursions, but have avoided a direct military conflict.Relations between the two sides have further deteriorated because of Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel considers poses a threat to its existence. In 2015, Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. Under the agreement, the Islamic Republic curbed its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions and an arms embargo.Israel strongly opposed the JCPOA, with the country's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arguing that the deal "doesn't block Iran's path" to [developing a nuclear] bomb, but instead paves Iran's path to it.Donald Trump, who was president of the United States in 2017, harshly criticised the deal too and in 2018 withdrew the nation from the accord despite warnings and criticism from other signatories. Upon taking office, new US President Joe Biden voiced his intention to revive the JCPOA. However, the personal desires of Democrat Joe Biden, have been somewhat hampered by the White House's pushing for more restrictions to be included in the agreement.Israel has voiced opposition to attempts to restore the deal. Iran has insisted that its nuclear programme is intended only for peaceful purposes, citing the 2009 ruling of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who condemned the use and development of weapons of mass destruction describing them as a violation of Islam’s moral structures.Earlier this week, US national security advise Jake Sullivan arrived in Israel to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the Iran nuclear deal.
Which is amlie of course. The friggin slimy jews can do squat vis a vis Iran’s nukes. Best to shut them up by extinction planning by the world’s long term strategist! The jews have forfeited the right to be part of mankind and should be brought onto the list of extinct species, asap!
3
Okey, we start RIGHT NOW cyber attack on your Israelo-African nuclear and electric network...We are Legion, Except us / TO "DEAR" IDF AND ISRAEL
0
2
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_53:0:1533:1110_1920x0_80_0_0_a593a499451083a938bdb92714280a82.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
p5+1, middle east, united states, iran, nuclear program, israel, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), nuclear weapons

Israel Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head

17:37 GMT 22.12.2021
© Airman 1st Class Kyle CopeAn Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation.
An Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© Airman 1st Class Kyle Cope
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The statement comes as US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is visiting Israel for detailed talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Iran’s nuclear programme. Israel has claimed Tehran is trying to develop nuclear weapons whereas Iran insists it's nuclear programme is intended only for peaceful purposes.
Israel has the wherewithal to attack Iran’s nuclear programme successfully tomorrow if needed, major-general Tomer Bar, incoming commander of the country’s Air Force, has said. Speaking to Yediot Aharonot, Bar, who commands the Force Design Directorate, suggested Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will attack Tehran’s nuclear facilities should talks between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of negotiators fail.

"I have to assume it will happen in my life, and my shoulders are already getting ready for the burden of the responsibility. There is no way that we will operate there, 1,000kilometers from here, and I will return home without being able to say 'I completed the mission'", he told the newspaper.

The major-general has dismissed reports that a lack of funding was hindering IDF’s missions. "We equipped ourselves with F-35s. We procured thousands of Iron Dome interceptors for multi-layer defense", Bar said.

The commander also touched on last week’s report from The New York Times, which said that the United States had rejected Israel’s request to speed up supplies of Boeing’s KC-46 Pegasus refuelling aircraft. The jets were to be delivered under the $2.4 billion deal the United States and Israel signed last year. According to the newspaper, Israel considers the aircraft is "critical to striking Iran’s nuclear facilities". KC-46’s characteristics allow the plane to refuel three jets at once in four minutes.

Bar said that he doesn’t know why the White House rejected Israel’s request, but stressed that he has not "yet exhausted the possibility of getting at least two [jets] in advance".

His interview comes a week after media reports said that Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had allegedly stated that Israel is preparing for a military option to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Israel and Iran have had a tense relationship since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran. At the time, the supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini adopted a sharp anti-Israeli stance and cut off all ties with its neighbour. Over the years, both sides have engaged in tit-for-tat incursions, but have avoided a direct military conflict.

Relations between the two sides have further deteriorated because of Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel considers poses a threat to its existence. In 2015, Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. Under the agreement, the Islamic Republic curbed its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions and an arms embargo.
Israel strongly opposed the JCPOA, with the country's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arguing that the deal "doesn't block Iran's path" to [developing a nuclear] bomb, but instead paves Iran's path to it.
Donald Trump, who was president of the United States in 2017, harshly criticised the deal too and in 2018 withdrew the nation from the accord despite warnings and criticism from other signatories. Upon taking office, new US President Joe Biden voiced his intention to revive the JCPOA. However, the personal desires of Democrat Joe Biden, have been somewhat hampered by the White House's pushing for more restrictions to be included in the agreement.

Israel has voiced opposition to attempts to restore the deal. Iran has insisted that its nuclear programme is intended only for peaceful purposes, citing the 2009 ruling of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who condemned the use and development of weapons of mass destruction describing them as a violation of Islam’s moral structures.
Earlier this week, US national security advise Jake Sullivan arrived in Israel to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the Iran nuclear deal.
033000
Discuss
Popular comments
Which is amlie of course. The friggin slimy jews can do squat vis a vis Iran’s nukes. Best to shut them up by extinction planning by the world’s long term strategist! The jews have forfeited the right to be part of mankind and should be brought onto the list of extinct species, asap!
mmandrake
22 December, 20:46 GMT3
300000
Okey, we start RIGHT NOW cyber attack on your Israelo-African nuclear and electric network...We are Legion, Except us / TO "DEAR" IDF AND ISRAEL
Sputnik Brat
22 December, 21:29 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:30 GMTUS Inspectors Probe Tesla’s Onboard Game That Could Cause Driver Distraction, Crashes
18:13 GMTUS Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January
18:02 GMTUS Allowing Some Transactions With Taliban to Support Afghan Aid Efforts
17:37 GMTIsrael Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head
17:34 GMTLaw Professor: January 6 Committee Violates Constitutional Rights of Trump Allies, House's Own Rules
17:32 GMTTrump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better
17:28 GMTUS Education Dept. to Extend Student Loan Payment Pause by Three Months
17:24 GMTUS President Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Exposure to Aide With Virus
17:21 GMTRussian Ambassador Says RT DE Under Pressure in Germany
16:56 GMTAmazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports
16:26 GMTAmericans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy, Poll Shows
16:13 GMTPegasus Spyware Scandal May Fuel Poland-EU Rule of Law Row
16:05 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Questions Jens Stoltenberg's Fitness for NATO Chief Post
15:59 GMTREC's Foreign Outlets Share Experiences With Counterparts From Russian Regions
15:58 GMTWhite House: US, Israel Agree Iran’s 'Rapidly Advancing' Nuke Programme is ‘Grave Threat’ to Peace
15:57 GMTNHL Players to Not Participate in Winter Olympics Due to COVID-19
15:21 GMTIndian Cops Halt Alleged Extortion of Star Child Aryan Khan Probe Accused in Cruise Ship Drug Case
15:18 GMTPacific Collective Vows to Oppose Japan Dumping Fukushima’s Nuclear Waste in Ocean
14:54 GMTTop Hindu Group's International President: 'Forced Religious Conversion is a Crime Against Humanity'
14:52 GMTEmergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker