https://sputniknews.com/20211222/indian-cops-halt-alleged-extortion-of-star-child-aryan-khan-probe-accused-in-cruise-ship-drug-case-1091723198.html
The investigation into the alleged extortion case of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, against the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and witnesses KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza has been closed as no evidence has been found in the matter.
The investigation into the alleged extortion case of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, against the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and witnesses KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza has been closed as no evidence has been found in the matter.The Mumbai Police on Wednesday told Indian media that they had constituted a SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate the extortion case and had questioned around 20 people but didn't get any proof against Wankhede and others accused of extortion charges. In October, Prabhakar Sail, who claimed to be Gosavi's personal bodyguard, filed a legal affidavit in which he claimed that he had overheard a phone conversation between NCB witnesses Gosavi and D'Souza about a demand of INR250 Million ($3.33 million).Sail claimed Gosavi told Sam that they should ask for extortion of INR 250 million ($3.33 million) and then settle at INR180 million ($2.4 million), of which INR80 million ($1.06 million) is for NCB officer Wankhede, who is in charge of this investigation. Sail also alleged that Gosavi took INR5 million ($66,815) from an individual after the raid on the cruise on 2 October. He also claimed that Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani also met Gosavi and D'souza regarding the extortion deal to set Aryan free from jail.Amid all the allegations of extortion, bribery, and forgery in the cruise ship drug case, Wankhede was removed from his role as lead investigator, and the case is now being jointly investigated by the Delhi and Mumbai NCB teams.The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan and his friends on 14 conditions after they spent more than three weeks in jail in October.
On 2 October, top Indian anti-drug officer Sameer Wankhede raided a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai and arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and his friends for allegedly possession and consumption of drugs. An Indian politician accused Wankhede of trying to extort money from Shah Rukh to get his son out of jail.
