https://sputniknews.com/20211222/idfs-former-intel-chief-hayman-admits-israel-was-involved-in-soleimanis-assassination-1091705234.html

IDF’s Former Intel Chief Hayman Admits Israel Was Involved in Soleimani’s Assassination

IDF’s Former Intel Chief Hayman Admits Israel Was Involved in Soleimani’s Assassination

In a recent interview, a former leading Israel Defense Force official admitted for the first time that Israel played a role in the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, which was carried out by a US drone.

2021-12-22T00:13+0000

2021-12-22T00:13+0000

2021-12-22T00:08+0000

middle east

iran

assassination

israel

tamir hyman

qasem soleimani

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081104413_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_ede99cd215b030aa8ad3471065b982d7.jpg

In the early morning hours of January 3, 2020, an SUV and a minivan were driving away from the tarmac at Baghdad International Airport carrying a number of dignitaries, including Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Shiita militia Kata’ib Hezbollah and deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). However, the cars were being stalked by an MQ-9 Reaper drone owned by the US Air Force, which moments later fired a Hellfire R9X missile, destroying the SUV and killing both men.Just days after the strike, NBC reported that Israeli intelligence had participated in the operation, tipping off the Americans about Soleimani’s airplane leaving Damascus airport in Syria for Baghdad. Last week, Donald Trump, who was US president at the time of the airstrike, griped in an Axios interview that he had felt pressured by Jerusalem to take the initiative on the operation.However, the admission of participation by Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman, former chief of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, in a recent interview with Israeli media, is a first by an Israeli official.Hayman noted there had been “two significant and important assassinations during my term,” which ended in October.“The first, as I’ve already recalled, is that of Qassem Soleimani - it’s rare to locate someone so senior, who is the architect of the fighting force, the strategist and the operator - it’s rare,” he said. He called the Iranian commander “the engine of the train of Iranian entrenchment” in Syria, where Israel has carried out airstrikes for years against what targets it claims are Iranian facilities preparing to attack Israel.Israel has claimed the right to attack Iran in other ways, as well, including a series of espionage operations against the country’s nuclear program, which Israel claims aims at building a nuclear weapon to attack them with. These have included sabotage, as well as assassinations like the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist, in November 2020.Tehran has repeatedly rejected claims that it pursues a nuclear weapon, which the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ruled in 2009 is a violation of Islam’s moral strictures. Instead, Iran says it wants to use the refined uranium to fuel power plants and for use in medical research facilities, but has increased the quality and quantity of uranium it’s producing in order to pressure the United States to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal that it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018, reimposing crushing economic sanctions against Iran."To the best of our knowledge, the directive has not changed and they are not heading toward a breakout,” he told Israel’s Walla News. “They are not heading toward a bomb right now: It may be in the distant future."*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries

Wayne Gabler Is that supposed to surprise anybody, or are they just bragging again about what you seem to be able to get away as far as being a terrorist and nobody can do anything about it? 0

1

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

middle east, iran, assassination, israel, tamir hyman, qasem soleimani