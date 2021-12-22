Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/iceland-to-introduce-new-restrictions-thursday-amid-rising-covid-19-infections-reports-suggest-1091707185.html
Iceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
Iceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
Iceland will introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on Thursday amid an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 infection and the new Omicron strain in the country, local broadcaster RUV reported, citing a government decision.
2021-12-22T04:30+0000
2021-12-22T04:31+0000
omicron covid strain
iceland
europe
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_84c55da535a1f073950306d22e181ed9.jpg
In line with the new restrictions, the number of people at public events should not exceed 200 people, restaurants and bars will close at 22:00 local time, while pools, gyms and ski resorts will only be able to receive half of the visitors.According to the report, over the past day, 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Iceland, which is a record figure for the country. The Omicron variant was detected in half of those infected over the past day.
iceland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d4672bb883989508bf0598a75ef149c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iceland, europe, covid-19, omicron strain

Iceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest

04:30 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 22.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Lynne SladkyIn this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day.
In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iceland will introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on Thursday amid an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 infection and the new Omicron strain in the country, local broadcaster RUV reported, citing a government decision.
In line with the new restrictions, the number of people at public events should not exceed 200 people, restaurants and bars will close at 22:00 local time, while pools, gyms and ski resorts will only be able to receive half of the visitors.
According to the report, over the past day, 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Iceland, which is a record figure for the country. The Omicron variant was detected in half of those infected over the past day.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTIceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
03:56 GMT'It Won't Be Like This Forever': Bill Gates Hints Pandemic May End in 2022
03:36 GMTSarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations
02:53 GMTPentagon Says Russia's Statement on US Preparing Provocation in Ukraine 'False'
02:03 GMTNASA Delays James Webb Space Telescope Launch to Christmas Day - Statement
01:15 GMTUN Proposing Paying Taliban Almost $6 Millon for Protection in Afghanistan - Reports
01:06 GMTAlex Jones, Michael Flynn Launch Separate Suits to Dodge January 6 Committee Subpoenas
00:46 GMTDHS to Redirect Trump-Era Border Wall Cash to Close US-Mexico Barrier Gaps, Fix Erosion Issues
00:13 GMTIDF’s Former Intel Chief Hayman Admits Israel Was Involved in Soleimani’s Assassination
YesterdayListen: NASA Reveals Eerie Sounds of the Solar System’s Largest Moon
YesterdayUS City of Chicago to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination in Public Places - Mayor
YesterdayOmicron Fears Upstage Holiday Cheer
YesterdayFDA Approves Bimonthly HIV Prevention Shot More Effective Than Existing PrEP Medications
YesterdayPentagon to Report to Congress on Missing Weapons Following Media Investigation
YesterdayAt Least 40% of Registered US Voters Think Biden, Democrats Have Under-Performed - Poll
YesterdayFauci Fires Back, Says Fox News Host 'Should Be Fired On the Spot' for Violent 'Kill Shot' Rhetoric
YesterdayUS Considering Halting Russia's Imports of Smartphone, Aircraft and Auto Parts - Reports
YesterdayItalian Football Icon Marco Tardelli Blasts 'Arrogant' Liverpool After Tottenham Clash
YesterdayPolish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Fears for Life if Returned
YesterdayNHL Will Reportedly Miss Olympic Games Due to COVID-19