Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Iceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 22.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iceland will introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on Thursday amid an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 infection and the new Omicron strain in the country, local broadcaster RUV reported, citing a government decision.
In line with the new restrictions, the number of people at public events should not exceed 200 people, restaurants and bars will close at 22:00 local time, while pools, gyms and ski resorts will only be able to receive half of the visitors.
According to the report, over the past day, 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Iceland, which is a record figure for the country. The Omicron variant was detected in half of those infected over the past day.