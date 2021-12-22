https://sputniknews.com/20211222/iceland-to-introduce-new-restrictions-thursday-amid-rising-covid-19-infections-reports-suggest-1091707185.html

Iceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest

Iceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest

Iceland will introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on Thursday amid an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 infection and the new Omicron strain in the country, local broadcaster RUV reported, citing a government decision.

2021-12-22T04:30+0000

2021-12-22T04:30+0000

2021-12-22T04:31+0000

omicron covid strain

iceland

europe

covid-19

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_84c55da535a1f073950306d22e181ed9.jpg

In line with the new restrictions, the number of people at public events should not exceed 200 people, restaurants and bars will close at 22:00 local time, while pools, gyms and ski resorts will only be able to receive half of the visitors.According to the report, over the past day, 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Iceland, which is a record figure for the country. The Omicron variant was detected in half of those infected over the past day.

iceland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iceland, europe, covid-19, omicron strain