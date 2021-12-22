Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/harris-tests-negative-for-coronavirus-after-staffer-gets-infected-earlier---statement-1091734431.html
Harris Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Staffer Gets Infected Earlier - Statement
Harris Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Staffer Gets Infected Earlier - Statement
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris decided to get tested for the novel coronavrius after one of her staffers was infected and the test is... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
"On Wednesday morning, a staff member who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday received a positive test result for COVID-19… Earlier today, after being notified of the staffer's positive test, the Vice President received a PCR test and tested negative. She will be tested again on Friday then again on Monday per CDC guidance," the statement said on Wednesday.The staff member who tested positive was fully vaccinated and did not experience symptoms, the statement said. Others who came into contact with the individual will be advised to get tested as per public health guidelines, the statement added.Harris will continue with her daily schedule and depart for Los Angeles this evening to spend the New Year celebration there with the Second Gentleman since fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine after an exposure per public health guidance, according to the statement.Earlier, President Biden tested negative after being exposed to an aide who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Harris Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Staffer Gets Infected Earlier - Statement

23:31 GMT 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announces the Biden-Harris Administration’s Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan during a visit to Prince George's County Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Brandywine, Maryland, U.S., December 13, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announces the Biden-Harris Administration's Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan during a visit to Prince George's County Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Brandywine, Maryland, U.S., December 13, 2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris decided to get tested for the novel coronavrius after one of her staffers was infected and the test is negative, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement.
“On Wednesday morning, a staff member who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday received a positive test result for COVID-19… Earlier today, after being notified of the staffer’s positive test, the Vice President received a PCR test and tested negative. She will be tested again on Friday then again on Monday per CDC guidance,” the statement said on Wednesday.
The staff member who tested positive was fully vaccinated and did not experience symptoms, the statement said. Others who came into contact with the individual will be advised to get tested as per public health guidelines, the statement added.
Harris will continue with her daily schedule and depart for Los Angeles this evening to spend the New Year celebration there with the Second Gentleman since fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine after an exposure per public health guidance, according to the statement.
Earlier, President Biden tested negative after being exposed to an aide who later tested positive for COVID-19.
US President Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Exposure to Aide With Virus
