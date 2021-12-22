https://sputniknews.com/20211222/harris-tests-negative-for-coronavirus-after-staffer-gets-infected-earlier---statement-1091734431.html

Harris Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Staffer Gets Infected Earlier - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris decided to get tested for the novel coronavrius after one of her staffers was infected and the test is... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

“On Wednesday morning, a staff member who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday received a positive test result for COVID-19… Earlier today, after being notified of the staffer’s positive test, the Vice President received a PCR test and tested negative. She will be tested again on Friday then again on Monday per CDC guidance,” the statement said on Wednesday.The staff member who tested positive was fully vaccinated and did not experience symptoms, the statement said. Others who came into contact with the individual will be advised to get tested as per public health guidelines, the statement added.Harris will continue with her daily schedule and depart for Los Angeles this evening to spend the New Year celebration there with the Second Gentleman since fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine after an exposure per public health guidance, according to the statement.Earlier, President Biden tested negative after being exposed to an aide who later tested positive for COVID-19.

