HarperCollins Says Dispute With Abramovich Over Book 'Putin's People' Settled

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Publisher HarperCollins said on Wednesday that it settled a dispute with businessman Roman Abramovich over "certain passages" in Catherine Belton's book "Putin's People".
"HarperCollins and Catherine Belton have settled their dispute with Roman Abramovich over certain passages in Putin's People. Since publication of the first edition of the book, HarperCollins has been made aware that the book contained some inaccurate information concerning Roman Abramovich. HarperCollins has now amended the book to record the position more accurately, and include additional comments from Mr Abramovich's spokesperson", the publisher said in a statement.
HarperCollins and Belton have apologised for misunderstandings in the book.
Abramovich took legal action against the publisher in March over what his defence claimed were false statements about the businessman's involvement in corruption schemes under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and misinformation about his purchase of London football club Chelsea, which appeared throughout the 2020 book.