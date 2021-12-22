https://sputniknews.com/20211222/harpercollins-says-dispute-with-abramovich-over-putins-people-book-settled-1091718803.html

HarperCollins Says Dispute With Abramovich Over Book 'Putin's People' Settled

Publisher HarperCollins said on Wednesday that it settled a dispute with businessman Roman Abramovich over "certain passages" in Catherine Belton's book "Putin's People".

roman abramovich

russia

HarperCollins and Belton have apologised for misunderstandings in the book.Abramovich took legal action against the publisher in March over what his defence claimed were false statements about the businessman's involvement in corruption schemes under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and misinformation about his purchase of London football club Chelsea, which appeared throughout the 2020 book.

roman abramovich, russia